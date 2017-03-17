Thor Guard Selects Buffalo.Agency to Manage Public Relations

Thor Guard – the lightning prediction system that provides the most useful, sophisticated, timely, reliable and accurate advance warning of the potential for lightning and other adverse weather conditions – has selected Buffalo.Agency (Buffalo) as its public relations partner.

The first full-service, integrated marketing solution dedicated to sport, industry and lifestyle segments, Buffalo will publicize the Thor Guard brand in mainstream consumer and trade media covering sports, technology, business, government, news, education and related topics.

“Thor Guard plays a vital role in saving lives and protecting business operations” says Bob Dugan, President and CEO of Thor Guard. “Partnering with Buffalo.Agency will further cement us as global leader in protecting millions of people worldwide.”

For 43 years a meteorological-solutions pioneer, Thor Guard’s constant innovation and unmatched value proposition that comes with scale has led to its dominance in various industries. As the longest-tenured company in the category globally, Thor Guard has installed approximately 7,000 systems for golf courses, parks, schools and universities, cities and municipalities, air travel concerns, government agencies, mining and industrial companies, sporting events and broadcast media.

“We admire Thor Guard’s cutting-edge technologies and are excited to engage the market through storytelling,” says Rich Katz, Founder and Managing Director Buffalo. “Testimonials from Thor Guard customers show how its system is an essential asset to the communities they serve.”

Properties with Thor Guard sensor technology constantly monitor local environments and predict whether there is enough dynamic energy migration to create a lightning strike, even with no visible evidence of lightning. Recognizing “bolts out of the blue” allows more notification time to proactively manage potentially perilous weather situations. Other lightning warning products on the market are based on detection and / or time of arrival (strike-first) to determine safety levels when lightning is in the area.

The “Who’s Who” of safe operations which use Thor Guard includes the United States Golf Association, PGA Tour Properties, European Tour, American Junior Golf Association, PGA of America, and Marriott Golf. The universally-available system is widely utilized in a broad range of outdoor settings, climates and elevations in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Buffalo manages strategy development, public relations, integrated marketing, digital-social media and design work that increases awareness and sales for companies and organizations operating in more than 40 countries. Its client roster of leading and emerging brands includes American Diabetes Association, CHAMP Spikes, Crown & Caliber, Dollamur Sport Surfaces, ECCO, Fila, Galvin Green, GolfTEC, Hydrapak, Kauai Visitors Bureau, Keswick Hall, LPGA, Nicklaus Companies, PGA National Resort & Spa, Scivation, Sea Pines Resort, Telluride Resort & Ski, US Club Soccer and World Golf Foundation.

