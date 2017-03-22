Titleist To Fit More Golfers Than Ever With Launch Of 2017 Fitting Events

UK golfers will have more opportunities than ever to be expertly custom-fit for Titleist golf clubs through an extensive series of Titleist fitting events being rolled out in 2017.

Encompassing hundreds of Titleist Fitting Days at partner golf clubs nationwide, Vokey Wedge Experience events and Scotty Cameron Experience days, as well as the chance to find the best set-up for your game at a number of UK golf shows, it has never been easier to get dialled-in with Titleist.

Also, new for 2017, the brand will be introducing further exciting fitting experiences to be staged on consecutive Thursdays from The Masters Tournament to The Open Championship. The aptly-named ‘Titleist Thursdays’ events will allow golfers to go online and book 45-minute appointments with one of the brand’s highly-trained Product Specialists at participating locations from 6th April to 20th July.

During Titleist Thursdays, golfers will be invited to undergo complimentary club fittings – utilising a TrackMan Launch Monitor and their choice of Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls – or simply trial Titleist’s industry-leading range of golf clubs. Golfers unable to book online due to high demand are still encouraged to attend the Titleist Thursday of their choice, where they can trial Titleist clubs and spend time with a Fitting Partner. Every golfer fitted by Titleist in 2017 will also receive a golf ball recommendation based on their shot characteristics and play preferences.

Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club Marketing Manager, said: “The Titleist approach to golf club fitting begins with a unique understanding of the performance needs of golfers dedicated to playing better and, through a wider range of fitting experiences than we’ve ever offered, we will be able to bring this philosophy to a record number of golfers this year.

“Whether they would simply like to trial our technically-advanced golf club range or to be fully fitted for their choice of clubs by a highly-skilled Titleist Product Specialist or Fitting Partner, golfers will be provided with an abundance of opportunities to find the right equipment for their game.

“Titleist Thursdays is a particularly exciting initiative for 2017, giving brand fans the knowledge that there will be fitting opportunities every Thursday during the peak golfing season. We are working with venues in key locations around the UK, meaning golfers, regardless of whether they are club members elsewhere or indeed club members at all, can benefit from the same custom-fit process as enjoyed by our Brand Ambassadors on the PGA and European Tours.”

Supporting Titleist’s extensive network of highly-skilled Fitting Partners located throughout the UK, who are equipped with the brand’s proprietary SureFit System, these fitting events will see Titleist’s Product Specialists work with golfers to optimise club performance and fine-tune set composition.

To find out further information about the many Titleist fitting events coming to the UK this summer, log-on to www.titleist.co.uk/golf-club-fitting

