Topgolf’s Toptracer Modernising Golf for Players and Spectators

The Topgolf® Toptracer technology is transforming the game of golf at the range, on the course, on television and even in major sports stadiums. Since its acquisition of Toptracer (formerly Protracer) in 2016, Topgolf has used the technology to create extraordinary sports and entertainment experiences for players and spectators.

Sweden-based Protracer pioneered the technology to track the flight of a golf ball, display its path in video and analyze every shot hit. Topgolf has leveraged the technology, renamed Toptracer, for Topgolf Crush, its social experience on tour, and is licensing Toptracer to driving ranges and tournament directors for a more interactive golf experience. Additionally, Toptracer adds a visual enhancement for viewers of televised golf events.

“Toptracer adds a video game-like component to real life golf experiences, which keeps players and fans more engaged,” said Topgolf Chief Technology Officer Andrew Macaulay. “Toptracer is being used in so many different ways – to show golfers their ball’s exact flight at the range, to give spectators a real-time look at the pros’ shots, and to create a social experience where friends no longer debate whose ball went the farthest – and that’s just scratching the surface.”

The Toptracer technology has equipped Topgolf to expand into new revenue streams, including:

Toptracer – ball-tracking graphics used during televised golf tournaments. Toptracer already has been used by media outlets such as Golf Channel and NBC. The Open Championship and Ryder Cup both used Toptracer.

Toptracer Range – Topgolf’s licensed technology for traditional driving ranges, providing a more dynamic practice environment outside the Topgolf venues.

Toptracer Tournament Range – allows tournament spectators to see the shots of their favorite professional golfers in real time. A giant screen shows the ball traces and leaderboard as they warm up for the tournament.

Topgolf Crush – a pop-up social experience using the Toptracer technology touring major stadiums around the country.

“Golf, like any other sport or entertainment experience, is competing for the time and attention of today’s and tomorrow’s fans,” said Erik Anderson, co-chairman and CEO of Topgolf Entertainment Group. “To engage with the game and get immediate feedback – that makes golf fun and exciting to a whole new audience. We’re working to transform how fans play and watch the game, and Toptracer gives us an edge.”

Topgolf www.topgolf.com

Tags: Andrew Macaulay, Erik Anderson, TopGolf, Toptracer Protracer