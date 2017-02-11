Troon International Appointed by Secret Valley Golf Resort

Troon® the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing is pleased to announce their appointment to provide full management services to Secret Valley Golf Resort in Cyprus. Formerly part of Venus Rock Resort, the property sits near Petra tou Romiou, the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite, and is home to a Tony Jacklin Signature Championship course.

The development, which is part of the Bank of Cyprus’ investment portfolio, is, already one of the most popular of the island’s courses. Troon have been challenged to help amplify the destination, already adopted by many loyal visitors from key feeder markets as their first choice for golf.

“Secret Valley bears all the hallmarks of a classic golf destination; blue skies, sea views, nestled in a classic v shaped valley,” commented Jon Schauder, Area Director – Europe, Troon International. “We are proud to be working with the Bank of Cyprus and its affiliates and focus our expertise on enhancing the Secret Valley experience to make it a star on the golfing map of Europe.”

The Secret Valley golf course is part of a wider resort masterplan which includes further leisure, hotel and residential developments. Only 10 minutes from Paphos Airport, nestled lowdown in a scenic valley, surrounded by mature vegetation and beautiful natural rock formations, Secret Valley is an oasis of calm and tranquillity.

As well as the 5400 metre, par 71 layout, the facilities include a fully serviced 300 metre driving range, multiple practice greens on which to hone short game skills, and a well-appointed clubhouse with extensive terracing, giving views down the Valley to the sea and setting sun.

“Troon provides us with the security and guarantee of world class service and hospitality,” commented Anna Sofroniou Director of the REMU Division of Bank of Cyprus. “Secret Valley has the potential to become one of Europe’s most established destinations developing a complete leisure experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Golf has been played at Secret Valley since 1996, with the current layout opened in 2013 and remains the focal point of the resort. Troon’s involvement in the project is set to build on the early success of what is now a renowned golf club, but at the same time broaden the appeal. Bruce Glasco, President, Troon International, mentioned further; “We endeavour to build Secret Valley’s attraction into an all-round experience, on and off the golf course, delivering first class customer service and hospitality from the moment guests arrive at this hidden gem.”

