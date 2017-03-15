Troon International Appointed by The Oaks PGA National, Prague

Troon®, has been appointed to provide full scale golf course management services to the eagerly-anticipated Oaks PGA National, just outside of Prague, Czech Republic.

The partnership will mark Troon’s first involvement in the country, and the latest addition to its growing list of highly-acclaimed facilities. Oaks Prague also becomes only the third Troon Privé venue in Europe, following Aloha Golf Club in Spain and England’s Centurion Club.

The PGA National Course, which has been designed by world-renowned golf course architect, Kyle Phillips, is part of a wider development plan that will see the construction of 250 residential properties. At the heart of the facility will be the Oaks Country Club, home to a tennis academy and horse riding centre, as well as the golf course and its accompanying golf academy.

Jon Schauder, Area Director Europe and Business Development Director Troon International, said of the appointment: “To be able to work in conjunction with Oaks Prague, a facility we know will deliver on its huge potential, is very exciting for us.

“In Kyle Phillips we have a world-class golf course architect and, together with Arendon Development Company, we are looking forward to seeing the golf course and complex prosper. Prague is a fantastic city and to have a facility like this in such close proximity, we know, will prove to be a big success.”

The premium golf course will become the focal point of the estate and will wind its way around the newly-renovated Chateau Nebrenice, providing what is set to become an iconic backdrop to one of the continent’s most hotly awaited new golf courses.

Troon’s involvement will ensure the property delivers on its potential, in its offerings both on and off the golf course.

Robert Davies, CEO of Oaks Prague has been vocal in his support of the Troon appointment. He said: “We at Oaks Prague are very pleased to announce our partnership with Troon, and know it is just the beginning of a long-term relationship. I am delighted to be working with Troon once again after our previous relationships delivering the magnificent Ernie Els Course at Victory Heights in Dubai.

“In terms of golf course and facility management, their experience and results speak for themselves, and to have their unparalleled knowledge and support on the PGA National project ensures the delivery of a first-class product.”

