Turf Equipment SA Appointed New Jacobsen Dealer for South Australia

Turf Equipment SA, the Adelaide-based turf equipment dealership, has been appointed as a Jacobsen dealer for Southern Australia.

Turf Equipment SA has been recently formed by the company Golf Car Solutions which has been selling golf cars since 2002. The new dealership has been introduced to represent products from renowned turf equipment manufacturer Jacobsen. The appointment will strengthen Jacobsen’s position in the region, and it will provide new and long-standing customers with expert product advice and after-sales support.

Jordan Ormsby, brother of Australian professional golfer Wade Ormsby, is the owner of Golf Car Solutions and Turf Equipment SA. Commenting on becoming an official Jacobsen distributor, Jordan said: “It is a pleasure to be able to offer the Jacobsen brand to our customer base. Jacobsen products are of the highest quality and this is already showing as we have recently placed seven machines into a leading, internationally recognised golf course, as well as receiving orders for another four machines in the region.

“We moved into our dealership premises two years ago, and things have gone from strength to strength for us. Our site which is approximately 6,000 sqm is centrally located within 5km of the Adelaide Central Business District, which provides easy access to all parts of South Australia. I am particularly proud of our family history; my brother is a professional golfer on the European and Australasian Tour. My father, Peter Ormsby, founded the largest golf store in the southern hemisphere, and is also one of very few Australian PGA life members who now manages two of South Australia’s leading public golf courses. Golf is very much a family affair, and we are all extremely passionate about the industry and supporting it in whatever way we can.”

Mike Foskett, Regional Sales Manager for Jacobsen, commented on the dealership appointment of Turf Equipment SA. He said, “We are very excited about our new dealership in Adelaide. They are already doing a superb job of promoting the Jacobsen brand and our world-class range of turf maintenance equipment. We’re looking forward to working with Jordan and his staff in the years to come, and I’m sure they will continue to do a fantastic job of serving our shared customers throughout South Australia.”

Tags: Golf Car Solutions, Jacobsen, Jordan Ormsby, Mike Foskett, Turf Equipment SA