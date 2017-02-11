Twisted Frog takes a leap forward at the PGA Merchandise Show

Twisted Frog, the UK based golf accessory company, has just returned to the UK from an amazingly successful week in Orlando, Florida at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show.

At the world’s biggest golf trade show, Twisted Frog launched DivA, their 3-prong divot repair tool. This is a premium golf accessory featuring a push button opening system, magnetic ball marker and putter rest.

Ewan Davidson, MD of Twisted Frog and co-designer of the M-Tech divot repair tool commented: “We were overwhelmed with the positive feedback from every visitor to our stand. It doesn’t matter where golf is played, from Japan to Argentina, from the USA to Australia, everybody understood the benefit of our unique 3 prong approach to repairing divots and ball marks.”

Ewan went on to comment: “To help spread the word, we created an infographic to show how a pitchmark should be repaired. It feels like we’ve been asked to share it to golf industry execs in just about every golfing nation there is!”

The DivA tool is manufactured in lightweight, strong aircraft grade aluminium, and ships in 6 amazing anodised colours. The DivA range is available for retail, and for corporate branding sales.

Twisted Frog is designing and manufacturing a new range of innovative golf accessories with the desire to make sure every design improves functionality while increasing the golfer’s enjoyment of every round.

Two French guys and a Scotsman created twisted Frog. The name Twisted Frog was spawned by this unusual combination. The company ethos is to combine French design with an updated twist from the best of UK innovation to create a range of truly unique, highly practical, and extremely desirable golf accessories.

Twisted Frog www.twistedfrog.co.uk

Tags: DivA, Ewan Davidson, pga merchandise show, Twisted Frog