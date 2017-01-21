Twisted Frog – the UK’s newest golf brand will debut at PGA Merchandise Show

Twisted Frog, the UK based funky golf accessory company, will be launching their range of innovatively designed products at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando next week

The design ethos behind the company is to reimagine golf accessories. The aim is to produce products that are not only more desirable but are also more practical to the everyday golfer.

Star of the show is sure to be their new range of DivA divot/pitch mark greens repair tools.

The DivA PRO features revolutionary patented M-Tech technology, the right solution for better, faster repairs of pitch marks and divots on the green. Also features auto opening, a putter rest and a handy 24mm astro marker.

Available in 6 colours. Retail and corporate logo packages also available.

Twisted Frog are also launching the Air Pad – a self-inflating and deflating air bed that can be unpacked and ready to use in seconds. These are perfect for those lazy, hazy rounds of summer golf, or just chilling out at the pond / lake / beach / pool.

Ewan Davidson, MD of Twisted Frog commented: “The aim of Twisted Frog is to apply the best of UK innovation combined with French design flair to the golf accessory market. Our entire product range takes a huge leap – becoming extraordinary and highly desirable items”

Twisted Frog and their products will be at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, on Booth 3510, from 25th to 27th January 2017

Two French guys and a Scotsman created twisted Frog. The name Twisted Frog was spawned by this unusual combination. The company ethos is to combine French design with an updated twist from the best of UK innovation to create a range of truly unique, highly practical, and extremely desirable golf accessories.

