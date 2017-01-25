Two Regional Sales Directors for Bunker Mentality

Bunker Mentality, one of Europe’s most fashionable golf clothing brands has affirmed its ambitions to establish a UK wholesale business by appointing two Regional Sales Directors to its management team. Having tried to work through agents in the past Bunker Mentality has decided the time is right to invest in its own team to achieve the objective of growing the business to its full potential over the next few years.

Bunker Mentality is delighted to announce that Jonathan Worthy joined the business in December 2016, bringing a depth of brand experience in both golf and high street retail having worked for Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein over the last 10 years.

Robert Hart, Bunker’s Creative Director, added “we are delighted to have Jonathan join us as he has a very strong brand background with great contacts and knowledge of the key retailers we will be targeting going forward. He sees everything from a brand perspective in the market place which is very important to help get our positioning correct”.

By mid-February Brian Mair will join Bunker from Scottish Golf where he currently operates as the commercial manager. Brian has held several senior positions in golf businesses over the last 10 years. He also spent some time working for The PGA based at Gleneagles and was instrumental in Glenmuir’s 2010 and 2012 Ryder Cup Partnerships.

Robert Hart commented: “Brian is one of the golf industry’s most respected figures and will bring a fantastic depth of knowledge and experience of European golf to our business. There are not many, if any, key people in golf that Brian doesn’t know. He’s also worked for several brands that have gone on to grow quite rapidly and this experience will be very beneficial to us over the next few years”.

These are two key appointments for the brand following Alan Hardy (owner of Paragon PLC and Notts County FC ) joining the business in July 2016 and are clearly focused on scaling up the activities of the brand to achieve its full potential over the next few years. Chairman Hardy commented “I said in July that this brand has fantastic potential and our decision to invest in these two very experienced and professional sales directors is a clear demonstration of our intention to fully realize that potential. We are truly excited and delighted to have both join our management team here at Bunker.”

Bunker Mentality is a modern British golf brand that believes ‘style matters’ in golf and is bringing its own unique ‘unapologetically bold’ style influenced by contemporary, trend-right menswear design.

