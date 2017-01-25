UK’s fibodo Seeks International Partners

Anthony Franklin, CEO and founder of fibodo, an online business tool, used by UK golf professionals and clubs to help consumers ‘find, book and do’ activities in their local area is heading to the PGA Merchandise Show 2017 to ‘expand fibodo’s footprint in the US and internationally through strategic business partners’.

fibodo is currently used by over 1,000 UK golf professionals and is the technology backbone of the UK’s National Golf Month, the UK’s largest campaign designed to attract new players to the game of golf. National Golf Month is supported by the British Golf Industry Association and runs each year in May.

fibodo’s easy to use platform allows consumers to search and book activities near them in only two clicks from professionals and clubs listed on the fibodo system. It then automatically arranges confirmations and reminders and processes payments.

From a professional’s perspective the benefit of fibodo is that it reduces ‘no shows’, boosts sales and saves professional ‘Hosts’ significant amounts of administrative time and effort. British users are reporting time savings of between 50-100 hours per annum and sales uplifts of 3-5%.

According to Jonathan Lamb, PGA Head professional at Tehidy Park Golf Club and a devotee of the product: “fibodo saves me an hour a day by taking the booking, sending a confirmation and even reminds the customer and me before the activity. My lesson sales increased because all the members are now looking at my diary, not just my regulars.”

Additionally, fibodo’s ability to link seamlessly with social media platforms like Facebook and its back end data analytics mean that professionals have been able to improve their customer insight, sales and marketing.

“Golf participation in the UK has been in decline just as it is in the USA. The industry needs to accelerate its adoption of new technology if it has any chance of reversing these trends,” said Franklin.

“The app economy is transforming banking, shopping, dating, food and travel and is starting to shake-up the sports industry. fibodo is turning that on its head in the UK by providing an easy-to-use consumer app that is helping improve the bottom line for Pros. fibodo is looking to engage with membership organisations, media and golf professionals or clubs outside of the UK to solve the challenges faced by the Golf industry,” said Franklin.

“It is in the interest of everyone in the Golf industry to welcome new participants and encourage golfers to improve their skills. fibodo’s affiliate programme promotes engagement to wider audiences via a simple to install search widget. As well as the obvious benefits to the industry, affiliate partners enjoy a new revenue stream, increased customer loyalty, and valuable customer insights,” said Franklin.

fibodo has been core to the British Golf Industry Association’s annual campaign to attract new and lapsed players: National Golf Month. In 2017, fibodo will once again be the technology backbone of this campaign.

