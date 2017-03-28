UK’s Largest Amateur Golfer Charity Event to support On Course Foundation

The UK’s Largest Amateur Golfer Charity Event unites the World of Golf to support the vital work of on Course Foundation. The National Golf Club Challenge (NGCC) – organisers of the UK’s largest amateur charity inter-club golf event announces the release of their first online auction of 2017 supporting the vital work of On Course Foundation. The National Golf Club Challenge Online Auction can be viewed at www.ngccauction.com

The Online Auction features a massive array of prizes, the likes of which have never been seen before in any golf themed auction within the United Kingdom.

Prizes include golf equipment from some of the leading manufacturers such as Titleist Europe, Callaway Europe, Nike Europe, Motocaddy, Stewart Golf, Bushnell, Taylor Made and many more. A huge selection of Golfing Memorabilia kindly donated by some of the World’s Top Golfers and Caddies including Tom Watson, Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Marc Warren, Oliver Wilson, Ian Poulter, Jack Nicklaus, Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance, Phil Mickelson, Billy Foster, Terry Mundy and Dominic Bott to name just a few.

The Star Prize is a truly outstanding Golf Experience…An ‘Inside The Ropes’ Golf Break for four to take part in the ‘Sneak Peak’ Event at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Florida during the week of The Honda Classic on The PGA Tour, February 2018.

The prize list continues; fabulous donations from the likes of Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Key Largo, Florida, USA, Golf Breaks at some of the most prestigious Golf Resorts in the World such as the 4* Il Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa Sicily, Donnafugata Golf Resort & SPA in Sicily, together with stunning Golf Holidays from Your Golf Travel & Golf Escapes Ltd. Rounds of Golf with European Tour Players and Celebrities including, Simon Khan, Oli Wilson, Kevin Keegan, Vinnie Jones, Alan Hansen, Nick Dougherty and Matt Le Tissier and Golf Lessons with the likes of Sky Sports Presenters, Mr Tim Barter, Denis Pugh and Mark Roe.

The most impressive element of the auction is undoubtedly the sheer number of Four Balls on offer, in total over 700 Golf Clubs from across the World donated 4 Balls to help raise funds so On Course Foundation can continue with their vital work to support Injured UK Service Personnel which includes all venues currently owned by Crown Golf, Q Hotels and Marriott Hotels.

Golfing experiences not to be forgotten; from the exhilarating Links Golf of Carnoustie, Dunbar & Turnberry, the exclusive The Renaissance Club and the delightful North Berwick, Royal Dornoch and Archerfield in the ‘Home of Golf’ together with the breathtakingly beautiful links of Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham on England’s Golf Coast

Inland golf experiences include the exquisite Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, the iconic Brabazon at the Belfry, the unforgettable 2010 at Celtic Manor, the perfectly manicured The Grove in Hertfordshire, the wonderful Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa and the sensational London Club in Kent.

Outstanding Worldwide golfing experiences include a large selection of some of the finest golf that South Africa has to offer, the sensational Paris National, the outstanding Apes Hill Golf Club in Barbados, the brilliant Yas Links in Abu Dhabi and the stunning Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

The full 4 Ball ‘Roll of Honour’ of Golf Clubs can be seen via this link: http://www.ngcc.uk/thankyou

Stacey Jeffries, NGCC Event Director commented, “Arguably this Online Auction is now the largest auction EVER assembled within Golf… definitely in the UK, maybe even the World. The auction is set to raise a huge amount to help the outstanding work of On Course Foundation, but for me this was never the main aim when I set about assembling this Auction back in November 2016. In my time working to support our Injured Service Personnel (Over 9 years now) it has become very clear to me that it is not the funds, facilities or opportunities that they most value; it is the support of the public.”

Stacey went on to say “The reaction has been simply outstanding, huge kudos to all who have united with us…it speaks volumes that nearly a third of UK Golf Clubs have donated a 4 ball for the auction and so many others within the Golf Industry have donated some outstanding prizes. The main reason why we have been able to achieve this wonderful ‘statement’ to honour our injured Service Personnel is testament to so many Golf Club Managers/Secretaries and Golf industry colleagues believing that united in supporting our Military Service Personnel who have suffered life changing injuries, we actually do get to make an enormous difference to help them rebuild their lives”.

NGCC Patron, Lee Westwood OBE commented; “The National Golf Club Challenge Team continues to do an outstanding job and they have done amazingly well putting this fabulous Online Auction together to support On Course Foundation. I am so proud to see how the game we all love has come together in this unprecedented way, to make a significant contribution to the lives of our injured soldiers as they continue to work to rebuild their own lives after suffering life-changing injuries protecting our way of life.”

Nikki Blacker, Sales & Marketing Director for Crown Golf commented; “We are delighted to offer a 4 ball at each of our 23 golf clubs for the National Golf Club Challenge auction, in support of On Course Foundation. It’s the perfect opportunity for golf to come together and support the recovery of the men and women of our Armed Forces.”

Alan Foley, Group Golf Sales & Marketing Manager at Q Hotels commented; “We are thrilled to offer a 4 ball at each of our 10 golf venues for the National Golf Club Challenge Online Auction in support of On Course Foundation. We at Q Hotels have very close links with On Course Foundation and support their valuable work at every opportunity”

Alistair McKay Forbes, Managing Director, On Course Foundation commented; “We are delighted in the way the golf community has come together to support us and thank everyone for the contributions they have made. Despite the cessation of military operations in the Middle East the injuries and illnesses have not gone away and we continue to receive regular new referrals to us. The funds raised in this auction will help us to rebuild lives through golf, using the sport to get wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans physically, mentally and socially active again and help some of them find new careers in the golf industry.

Alistair went on to say; “It is not too late to get involved, please do get in touch if you can help in any way.”

On Course Foundation www.oncoursefoundation.com

National Golf Club Challenge http://www.ngcc.uk/

National Golf Club Challenge Online Auction www.ngccauction.com

