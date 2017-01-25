Under Armour No.1 in UK Men’s Golf Apparel

Under Armour, the originator of performance apparel, footwear and equipment, has earned the position of number one Men’s Golf Apparel brand in both units sold & value for the UK*.

“Earning this honour within 9 years of launching our first golf product in the market is a testimony to the appetite of both the consumer and retail partners in the region, hungry for innovation and performance products,” said a Company spokesman.

The meteoric rise of the Baltimore-based brand in the UK Golf Industry, who last week also launched the first Jordan Spieth signature shoe, the Spieth One, was detailed in the latest Golf Datatech Market reports for 2016, published this earlier this month.

In the Full Year Report for 2016, Under Armour finished over 36% larger than its nearest competitor with a value market share of 14.9% in Men’s Apparel (Shirts, Tops & Bottoms) for the On & Off Course combined market.

Under Armour’s dominant performance was achieved by claiming the number one market share value position for each individual Men’s Apparel category (Shirts, Tops and Bottoms) for the On & Off Course combined channels.

The Market Share data for Q4 in 2016 also points towards even further growth for the brand in both On & Off Course channels, with Under Armour enjoying 17.1% value market share in Men’s Tops, Shirts and Bottoms, making it 76% larger than its nearest competitor for Q4.

*Golf Datatech, LLC 2016 On and Off Course UK retail apparel market share reports.

Under Armour golf products UA.com

Tags: Golf Datatech, Jordan Spieth, Under Armour