Wednesday, 29th March, 2017
COMMENTS FEED
NEWS FEED

Ventrac Goes On Tour

Story published at 23:38, Tuesday, March 28th, 2017

Page last updated at 11:38 am, Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

The Ventrac with contour deck proved equal to the slopes and undulations at this golf course in the West Midlands

The Ventrac with contour deck proved equal to the slopes and undulations at this golf course in the West Midlands

Price Turfcare, the newly established business founded by Ransomes Jacobsen’s former International Sales Director, Rupert Price, has been promoting the product with a series of demonstration tours in the South East of England and across the Midlands.

The first venue was at a private school south of the Thames, followed quickly by a trip up the M1 motorway to three venues in the Midlands, including a well-known football club and a couple of prestigious golf courses.

“We had a great road trip,” said Rupert Price. “The demonstration at the training ground of the football club went extremely well. The weather was awful; it was very wet, the banks around the training pitches really quite steep and there was standing water at the base of the banks.

“However, the Ventrac showed what a good machine it is; it mowed the steep grass banks and didn’t leave any tracks, despite the atrocious conditions. I don’t think a conventional machine would have gone near those slopes.

“The golf courses were equally impressed, especially with the versatility of the machine. We demonstrated the out-front rotary deck and the contour mowing deck; both did a great job with the contour deck showing how it coped with bunker edges and slopes.

“There was a lot of positivity around the product and I’m reasonably confident that we’ll achieve a couple of sales from the trip.”

Price Turfcare http://priceturfcare.com/

Tags: , ,

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

 