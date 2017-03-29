Ventrac Goes On Tour

Price Turfcare, the newly established business founded by Ransomes Jacobsen’s former International Sales Director, Rupert Price, has been promoting the product with a series of demonstration tours in the South East of England and across the Midlands.

The first venue was at a private school south of the Thames, followed quickly by a trip up the M1 motorway to three venues in the Midlands, including a well-known football club and a couple of prestigious golf courses.

“We had a great road trip,” said Rupert Price. “The demonstration at the training ground of the football club went extremely well. The weather was awful; it was very wet, the banks around the training pitches really quite steep and there was standing water at the base of the banks.

“However, the Ventrac showed what a good machine it is; it mowed the steep grass banks and didn’t leave any tracks, despite the atrocious conditions. I don’t think a conventional machine would have gone near those slopes.

“The golf courses were equally impressed, especially with the versatility of the machine. We demonstrated the out-front rotary deck and the contour mowing deck; both did a great job with the contour deck showing how it coped with bunker edges and slopes.

“There was a lot of positivity around the product and I’m reasonably confident that we’ll achieve a couple of sales from the trip.”

