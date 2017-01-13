Vertical Groove Golf Names Christopher Reeves National Sales Manager

Vertical Groove Golf, LLC, the golf industry’s newest original equipment manufacturer, has announced that Christopher Reeves has been named the Company’s National Sales Manager. This news comes on the heels of the Company introducing the Vertical Groove Driver – the only golf club innovation to enter the market featuring vertical groove technology on the club face.

Reeves will be responsible for overseeing all strategic sales initiatives for Vertical Groove Golf, including a soon to be announced demo day schedule that will take place in key sun-belt markets during the winter months. Reeves will be based at the Company’s manufacturing, research & development facility in Jupiter, FL.

Prior to his new position at Vertical Groove Golf, Reeves most recently served as an independent sales rep for several brands including: Srixon, Cleveland Golf, XXIO, Under Armour and Leupold. Additionally, Reeves has extensive knowledge of the golf retail marketplace, having served as the General Manager of the Edwin Watts Golf Shop in Boca Raton, FL from 2008 – 2014.

“Chris brings a wealth of golf industry experience to our management team, and his extensive knowledge of both golf equipment and the retail marketplace will be invaluable as we introduce our Vertical Groove Driver innovation to the masses,” said Jeff Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Vertical Groove Golf, LLC.

“I’ve spent time on the golf course and the range testing the Vertical Groove Driver with PGA Professionals, Professional golfers and amateurs, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive,” said Reeves. “As the General Manager for a major golf specialty retailer for 7 years, I’ve witnessed all the hype around new product introductions. The Vertical Groove Driver consistently delivers the performance benefits that all golfer’s desire – better accuracy and more distance.”

A graduate of Seton Hall University, Reeves led the Division I golf team to its first ever Big-East Championship during his career. A competitive golfer after graduation, Reeves competed on several mini tours from the mid 90’s through 2002, including the Nike, Canadian, Golden Bear and Hooters Tours.

Available in both right and left handed models, the 450cc Vertical Groove Driver is offered in 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degree lofts, and features a full range of Aldila premium grade, tour proven aftermarket NV2K series shafts as standard. The available flexes include: 45 gram L (Ladies), 50 gram A (Senior), 55 gram R (Regular), 65 gram S (Stiff) and 65 gram X (Extra-stiff). At a length of 45.75 inches, the Vertical Groove Driver provides an optimum launch angle while maximizing carry distance and ball speed for many players. It is equipped with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips in standard, midsize and oversize models. Alternative shaft options from Fujikura, Mitsubishi and Aldila will also be available. Suggested retail price of the Vertical Groove Driver is $399.99.

