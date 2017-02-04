VPAR and TGI Golf Enter a Strategic Partnership

VPAR and TGI Golf are delighted to announce a new strategic partnership across the UK and Ireland for 2017. Continuing TGI Golf’s promise to support their PGA Professionals with the highest quality suppliers, VPAR has become the preferred supplier of Tournament Scoring Technology. The award-winning and global leading golf technology platform, will offer more than 450 PGA Professionals in the TGI Golf network, their new Tournament Management System (TMS).

VPAR is the pioneer of Live Golf Scoring, already supplying over 400 charity and corporate golf days each year in the UK. Exhibiting at the PGA Show recently, the TMS has already seen great adoption from UK clubs including Ryder Cup venues such as The Belfry, Gleneagles and The Celtic Manor. Not only does the platform enhance the player’s experience, by bringing a professional feel to member events, it also offers a new revenue stream.

As the leading retail services group in golf, TGI Golf work tirelessly to ensure their PGA Professionals have everything they need to continue running successful and profitable businesses. More than 50 of golf’s leading suppliers are an integral part of the group and VPAR has become one of them.

Eddie Reid, Managing Director at TGI Golf, said, “I have been impressed with the advancement in VPAR’s technology and the service they have provided over the past few years, in particular our partners will benefit from the interactive benefits of the app, as well as the opportunity to increase revenue at their club using VPAR’s technology platform. We look forward to a long and extremely successful partnership.”

Jeremy Gray, Sales Director at VPAR said, “We are delighted to offer the TGI Golf partners access to the VPAR technology and our new club focused system. We are motivated to not only provide the best technology but also enable clubs to generate more revenue from their golf days. We also pride ourselves on service and giving golfers that real wow factor both on and off the course.”

