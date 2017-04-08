VPAR set to further enhance customer experience at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts

VPAR – the award-winning golf technology platform and pioneer of Live Golf Scoring – today announce a partnership with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts to install their Tournament Management System at nine of its golf resorts across the UK and Spain.

Designed to help improve the organisation and player experience for golf days, the Tournament Management System will be utilised by the UK’s largest independently owned hotel group to further enhance the guest experience at its five UK golf venues, as well as its four golf resorts on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

In addition, the web-based technology will enable the golf operations team at each venue to generate an additional revenue stream by offering customers the opportunity to incorporate features such as leaderboards around the clubhouse and online, live scoring and handicap management, into their golf days.

Jeremy Gray, Sales Director at VPAR said, “We are delighted to be aligned with such an established brand in the industry. Our motivation is not only in providing the best technology, but enabling clubs to generate more revenue from their golf days.”

Alongside the utilisation of its technology for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ golf days, VPAR is also running a season long ‘Challenge’ across its five UK golf venues.

Any golfer, who enters their score using the free-to-download VPAR mobile app, will be able to see where they stand against their fellow members and guests via a live leaderboard – with a prize on offer to the overall winner at the end of the year.

Keith Pickard, Group Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa for Macdonald Resorts said, “We pride ourselves on offering our guests an unrivalled level of service when they visit one of our golf venues, so it is critical we work alongside leading companies in the industry, such as VPAR, to ensure our high expectations continue to be met.

“We are confident the Tournament Management System will enable us to further enhance the customer experience during our corporate and charity golf days, as well as our member tournaments and we look forward to continuing this partnership for many years to come.”

Alongside the four golf resorts in Spain, which forms the latest stage of VPAR’s expansion into continental Europe, golfers will be able to experience the Tournament Management System at Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Spey Valley Golf & Country Club; Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa and Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club.

VPAR’s Tournament Management System is now trusted at a number of leading golf venues, including Stoke Park, Gleneagles and The Belfry.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts macdonaldhotels.co.uk/golf/

VPAR vpar.com

