Wasserman expands global golf network with hire of top agents

Wasserman has announced the hire of Jamie Farrell and Chris Castleberry, to bolster its global golfing capabilities.

Jamie Farrell, CEO at Athena Sports Management, and Chris Castleberry, player manager at the agency, will join Wasserman. They will be bringing top golfing talent to Wasserman including: Emiliano Grillo who is currently ranked as number 31 in the world and Brandon Stone – who is currently 12th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

The deal bolsters Wasserman’s European and global golf practice that already includes Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger and Andy Sullivan. All golf talent have access to Wasserman’s global network, resources, and relationships across the sports and entertainment landscape.

Brendan Taylor, head of golf EMEA at Wasserman said: “Jamie and Chris are two very talented individuals who have done exceptional work at Athena Sports Management. Culture is such an important part of Wasserman and I believe Jamie and Chris are a great fit for our business. We are delighted to welcome them and their clients into the Wasserman fold.”

John Mascatello, executive vice president and managing executive, golf at Wasserman, said: “We’re extremely happy we’ve bought on such a great calibre of talent, both in Jamie and Chris, and golfing clients such as Grillo and Stone. The acquisition highlights our own dedication to the golf industry. Wasserman will have a record number of clients competing at the 2017 US Masters, and ensures we continue to grow our capabilities in the United States and in Europe.”

Jamie Farrell, CEO at Athena Sports Management, said: “We are excited to be joining such a global powerhouse within the golfing and sporting talent industry. Working within Wasserman provides a great platform, network and wealth of resources to help us achieve our clients’ goals.”

Additionally, Wasserman has also announced the signing of Jeunghun Wang. Wang is currently the youngest member in the world’s Top 50 ranked players following on from his win at Commercial Bank Qatar Masters this year. In 2016 he became the youngest player in history to achieve back to back wins on the European Tour, and he was awarded the prestigious Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Title. Wang will be managed by Jamie Farrell.

Taylor continues: “Wang is a rising star of the game. He had a remarkable rookie year last year, and we’re delighted to sign such a young, successful talent. We look forward to working with him, and guiding him throughout his professional career.”

Tags: Athena Sports Management, Brendan Taylor, Chris Castleberry, Jamie Farrell, Jeunghun Wang, John Mascatello, Wasserman