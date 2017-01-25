We Have Lift-Off: Successful Launch of Price Turfcare at BTME

Price Turfcare, a newly established business founded by Ransomes Jacobsen’s former International Sales Director, Rupert Price, had a very successful launch at the recent BTME in Harrogate.

Commenting on the final day of the event, Rupert Price said, “I can honestly say that we could not have had a better launch pad for the business than what we have experienced over the past three days. It’s great to be back in the heart of the industry and I have received many good wishes from former colleagues, former competitors and customers during the event.

“It was manic getting everything together for the show in such a contracted timescale, but BTME was too good an opportunity to miss. Jim Croxton and the BIGGA team have been fantastic and incredibly supportive and I thank them for that.

“However, by far and away, the best part has been how well the Ventrac product has been received by potential customers and prospective dealers. Our aim was to get the product known and appoint dealers to cover the UK and this has exceeded all my expectations. We’ve had serious enquiries across the groundscare sector and significant interest from a major hire company. Seven dealers have been appointed and now the hard work begins following up all of the enquiries from the show.

“I must also thank Tim Jeffries from Ventrac who flew in from Ohio to support the launch. His product knowledge has been invaluable when talking to prospective customers and distributors. Ventrac have made a leap of faith by giving my fledgling business the distribution rights for UK and Ireland and I hope he can report back that the decision is wholly justified.

“We’ve done what we set out to do this week and now the hard work really begins. I can’t wait to get out there and begin getting these products into the marketplace.”

Ventrac

The Steiner family has always been about the business of making life simpler through practical engineering, design ingenuity and good old-fashioned common sense. Those early values passed on by the founder, Marvin Steiner continues to be the driving force that pushes the company to design and manufacture the highest quality equipment available, surpassing the needs of our ever-changing world. In 1998 his sons introduced the brand name VENTRAC and the Steiner brothers focused their energies on the new “next generation” all-wheel-drive compact tractor.

Ventrac’s versatility offers over 30 different attachments and combined with their patented Mount System (which takes less than a minute to attach or detach attachments) provides a compact power pack with maximum performance and versatility for many different sectors within the groundscare industry.

Price Turfcare http://priceturfcare.com/

Tags: BIGGA, BTME, Jim Croxton, Marvin Steiner, Price Turfcare, Rupert Price, Tim Jeffries, Ventrac