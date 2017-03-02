Women Golfers Energised with New Revive Active Sponsorship

Scottish Golf’s most popular women’s competition is to be energised with a new title sponsor for the next three years thanks to an exciting partnership with leading health foods brand Revive Active.

The Irish-based company, who recently announced a sponsorship deal with three-time London Marathon winner and world women’s marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe, will become headline sponsors of the Scottish Women’s Regional Medal finals, a nationwide event open to all female club members in Scotland.

Revive Active become the first brand to dedicate sponsorship to women’s golf in Scotland since the governing body became amalgamated in October 2015, with the announcement coming quickly after Scottish Golf secured PING as a partner for the revamped national Mixed Championship, which will take place for the first time this season.

As part of the agreement, Revive Active will also become the Official Super Food and Nutrition Partner for Scottish Golf, supporting the governing body’s campaign to encourage playing golf as part of a healthy lifestyle which can increase life expectancy by up to five years.

Revive Active were also one of the partners involved at Friday night’s Scottish Golf Awards in Edinburgh, sponsoring the Senior Men’s and Women’s Orders of Merit Awards.

The Revive Active Scottish Women’s Regional Medal is the biggest event for women golfers in Scotland, with more than 300 clubs taking part each year. It offers the winners of the Silver and Bronze Medals at club level the opportunity to compete in one of four Regional Finals in May and June, with the leading 24 players being rewarded with a place in the Grand Final, hosted at the idyllic Perthshire venue of Crieff Golf Club on Sunday 16 July.

Daithi O’Connor, managing director of Revive Active, said: “Golf is great for your health and requires a keen eye for accuracy and quality. We’re therefore delighted to be partnering with Scottish Golf as the benefits of Revive Active’s Super Supplement range continue to grow in popularity throughout Scotland.

“We are proud to support women’s golf at club level and look forward to welcoming more than 600 competitors to the four regional finals who will hopefully enjoy sampling our products.”

Scottish Golf’s marketing and commercial director Ross Duncan added: “We are delighted to add Revive Active as the first sponsor of the Scottish Women’s Regional Medal which will undoubtedly enhance what is already an extremely popular event among our clubs.

“The brand is a great fit for us as we continue to promote the message that golf is a sport offering many healthy lifestyle benefits. The sponsorship market remains very challenging so we welcome the additional investment from a young, dynamic company and we look forward to working with the Revive Active team to deliver a successful long-term partnership.”

Revive Active’s products are available in pharmacies and health food outlets across the UK and Ireland, as well as online at www.reviveactive.com

This year’s Revive Active Scottish Women’s Regional Medal finals take place at Inverness (2 May), Kirkcaldy (16 May), Largs (26 May) and Torwoodlee (16 June). Further details on qualifying criteria can be found on the Championships section of the Scottish Golf website.

