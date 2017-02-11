A little help and advice from Headland goes a long way at Redditch Golf Club

Redditch Golf Club greens are now delivering consistent play thanks to advice, and a nutritional programme, from Headland Amenity. Their 18 hole parkland course, and 6 hole short-course with driving range, is currently home to 600+ members. The club celebrated its centenary in 2013 and features USGA spec greens installed some 20 years ago. Although they’ve been a big plus for the club, Course Manager Karl Williams says they have proved a challenge to maintain.

“Having not previously worked with USGA spec greens before, I couldn’t believe quite how quickly any products applied leached through” explains Karl, who has been at the Golf Club for 2 years and is assisted by 6 on his greens team. “I wasn’t overly familiar with Headland products but their local representative, Adi Masters, popped in when I was first at Redditch, and we quickly developed a great working relationship.”

The greens programme includes C-Complex and Protec fertilisers, Seamac ProTurf FE plant protectant, Turfite plant elicitor and Temag HPE to name just a few. At the end of the 1st year, a decision was made to close the spraying application to 2 weeks, from monthly, to provide greater consistency in terms of colour and growth. “With the fast leaching greens, by week 3 or 4, it was evident they were starting to tail off aesthetically.”

“With Adi’s advice we’ve halved the application rate but are applying more frequently which has combatted that problem. It was noticeable within the first 4-6 weeks of changing the applications that it was really working, and I could see the difference in the products and their effectiveness.” The programme is now meeting and exceeding Karl’s expectations and the greens are performing to their full potential. “With those simple tweaks to our regime we’ve now got it spot on.”

