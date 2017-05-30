Amendoeira Adds to Club Car Fleet

Amendoeira Golf Resort, one of Europe’s most luxurious golf destinations, has enhanced its already outstanding service provision for visiting golfers, with the addition of a new fleet of golf cars from Club Car, the world’s largest manufacturer of small-wheel electric vehicles.

The award-winning resort, home to two highly-decorated championship courses designed by golfing greats Sir Nick Faldo and Christy O’Connor Jnr, has taken delivery of 80 golf cars from the official supplier of golf cars to The European Tour, which replace its existing fleet, ensuring guests can ride in style while visiting the Algarve gem.

The golf cars will help elevate the customer experience, thanks to a number of new technologies, including the built-in ‘connected’ Visage system.

Amendoeira Golf Resort, set amidst an area of outstanding natural beauty, is already established as one of the most comprehensive resort destinations that Portugal has to offer, as the home of high specification modern apartments and villas, the Oceânico Academy 9-Hole Par-3 Course, Amendoeira Golf Academy and Fitting Suite, the Amendoeira Sports Club and, of course, two of the region’s finest golfing layouts.

Indeed, The Faldo Course, designed by six-time Major champion, Sir Nick Faldo, and opened for play in 2008, was named Portugal’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards in 2016.

Commenting on the new Club Car fleet, which will further enhance the reputation of the resort, Chris Howell, Chairman of Oceânico Group said: “Amendoeira Golf Resort is home to the most comprehensive offering of world-class facilities imaginable, with two outstanding golf courses, a state-of-the-art Golf Academy, floodlit Academy Course and a grand clubhouse, as well as simply stunning on-site accommodation.

“We are delighted to extend the level of service we are able to provide with our new fleet of Club Car vehicles, which will not only enhance our guests’ enjoyment of playing either of our stunning courses, but also enhance their experience of Amendoeira Golf Resort as a whole.”

Kevin Hart, Sales Director Golf for Club Car Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Club Car’s long-term association with many of the game’s leading organisations, golf destinations and tournaments around the world has allowed us to understand the specific needs of Amendoeira Golf Resort.

“This experience enables Club Car, alongside our longest serving European distributor, Golfejardim, to provide the service and operational support required to ensure the partnership with one of Europe’s leading golf venues continues for many years to come.”

Jose Sabino, General Manager of Golfejardim, added: “Amendoeira Golf Resort is one of Portugal’s most progressive golf venues and it places a huge amount of focus on ensuring golfers experience the highest quality of customer service and our long-term relationship with them is testament to our ability to meet these exacting standards.”

