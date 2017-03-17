BGL’s Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club Prepares for Grand Opening

Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, a BGL venue in Dartford, is preparing for its grand opening after a £5,000,000 investment has seen the club transformed into the most comprehensive health, leisure, and events facility in the area.

The venue has undergone a series of dramatic changes over the last 12 months, including the addition of a 25-metre swimming pool, children’s pool, extensive wellness facilities, and renovated fitness studios and gym areas.

“This has been a huge project over the last year, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the hard work and perseverance nearing fruition,” commented BGL’s Operations Director, Golf Division, Guy Riggott.

“The newly renovated venue encapsulates the evolution of the modern golfer and fitness enthusiast, and will sit at the forefront of an experience focused market,” he continued.

The public grand opening will take place on Saturday 1st April from 9am with the Mayor of Dartford in attendance.

All are welcome to take part in the fun-filled day of celebration for all the family that will include competitions, entertainment, music, and food and drink, as well as the opportunity to tour the newly opened facilities.

Highlights of the new, state-of-the-art facilities that will be on offer at the club include a hydrotherapy pool and panoramic sauna in the wellness area, 60 new pieces of luxury gym equipment, and a full timetable of over 50 classes per week at the new pool and studios.

As well as the new additions to the venue, Birchwood Park also features an 18-hole and a nine-hole golf course and two beautiful function rooms; the Kelvedon Suite which accommodates up to 250 people, and the more intimate Lake View room which can seat up to 80.

“A wide variety of memberships for all abilities will be on offer at the club for health and fitness, golf, and the country club as a whole, so there’s something on offer for everyone,” continued Riggott.

Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club www.birchwoodparkgc.co.uk.

