Braemar Golf Partner with Turfgrass to Elevate LaLargue

Braemar Golf have teamed up with the industry leading Turfgrass, to assist Golf Club de LaLargue with their vision to elevate their golf course to one of the best conditioned and presented in their region of France and Switzerland.

Golf Club de LaLargue, a Swiss Club but located in the Alsace region of France, have recently appointed a new General Manager, Graham Stewart, and developed a strategic business plan to develop and enhance the club into one of the top clubs in the region and the country. A major part of this is to review and improve the condition and presentation of the golf course.

After initial discussions, Braemar Golf presented a solution to LaLargue which met all their criteria. This has involved Braemar teaming up with John Clarkin and Julian Mooney of Turfgrass, the leading golf course consultancy. The scope of services will involve an audit of the entire golf maintenance department and how it manages the golf course, as well as supporting the team to develop and implement improved agronomy programmes and elevate the condition and presentation of the golf course for the members and guests. In time, beneficial changes to the golf courses are also to be considered.

Graham Stewart commented: “The club have prioritised the golf course as a key area to improve as part of a longer term strategic plan. The Board and I required the best knowledge and skills, but importantly experience of the market LaLargue operates in. Keith and Braemar have taken all this on board and delivered LaLargue a solution which met all our criteria. The Board and I are looking forward to working with Julian, John and Braemar on this project and to seeing positive results to achieve our vision.”

John Clarkin stated: “We are delighted to partner with Braemar on this exciting project with LaLargue. Our demonstrable experience of working with other high end clubs in Switzerland and France, along with our track record of delivering exceptional golf course conditions with our clients, ensures we can meet LaLargues’ criteria. We are confident in delivering positive results this season with Graham and his team at LaLargue.”

Keith Haslam, Managing Director of Braemar added: “We look at every client and role uniquely, to deliver the optimum solution for the client. This can mean collaborating and bringing in the right people with the specific experience required to deliver the solutions and we are delighted to team up with Turfgrass. LaLargue are taking the right approach with their strategic plan and we are proud to be helping them deliver certain aspects of that plan.”

Golf Club de LaLargue http://www.golf-lalargue.com/en/

Braemar Golf http://www.braemargolf.co.uk

Turfgrass http://www.turfgrass.ie/

Tags: Braemar Golf, Golf Club de LaLargue, Graham Stewart, John Clarkin, Julian Mooney, Keith Haslam, Turfgrass