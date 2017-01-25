Carr Golf Tee Up New Partnerships with Belvoir Park and Dromoland Country Club

Carr Golf, a specialist in golf club management and maintenance has announced new partnerships with Belvoir Park and Dromoland Castle Golf Clubs.

The historic Belvoir Park, founded in 1927, has appointed Carr Golf to oversee all Course Maintenance operations and they will now work together to implement a comprehensive course improvement plan to cement the course as a Harry Colt great. Belvoir is the latest addition in a growing list of member and proprietor clubs now working with Carr Golf, with up to 20 clubs in operation under the Carr Golf name to date.

Ed Pettit, Managing Director at Carr Golf said; “Carr Golf Group has been working with golf clubs throughout Ireland to transform their golf business and course presentation and improve their position in the golf market. Belvoir Park will have access to our specialist knowledge, equipment and technology and our partnership with them will provide members and visitors with a much-improved playing experience. We are delighted to be working with a classic Harry Colt designed golf course that has much to offer both on and off the course.”

Jim Cullen, General Manager at Belvoir Park said; “At Belvoir Park Golf Club, the course is our first and main priority and we embrace constant improvement and investment to maintain a challenging, high quality course. We are delighted and excited to appoint the services of Carr Golf as they bring a level of objectivity, specialist and scientific expertise, and highly relevant experience to the many challenges of golf course maintenance. The strength of this partnership arrangement will ensure that our course is recognised as one of the preeminent courses in Northern Ireland, and that we strive to ensuring that we are Ulster’s No 1 Best Parkland Course.”

Carr Golf has also struck a partnership with Dromoland Castle Golf & Country Club, widely regarded as one of the finest 18-hole parkland golf courses in Ireland. Dromoland has appointed Carr Golf to oversee golf operations and to direct all golf related sales and marketing activities on their behalf with the intention of using their specialised expertise to market the club in both domestic and international markets.

Mark Nolan, General Manager at Dromoland said he was looking forward to working with Carr Golf in welcoming large groups of international golfers to the 5* resort;

“We are busier than ever and intend to keep growing and building on sales with all we have to offer at our luxury resort. We have intentionally partnered with Carr Golf to use their expertise and contacts in building an even stronger reputation internationally among visiting golfers. We hope to build a strong bond with the groups so that they can continue to visit us year after year in the knowledge they will be well provided for and guaranteed a 5* welcoming stay.”

Speaking about the Carr Golf plans for the golf courses, Ed Pettit Carr Golf said the intention of the new partnership with Dromoland Castle Golf & Country Club was to highlight its potential internationally as a leading lifestyle destination. “Dromoland Castle is an iconic country retreat known to discerning visitors from around the world. What is less well-known is the equally impressive golf facilities which include a championship standard 18-hole golf course, state-of-the-art golf academy and a clubhouse with extended leisure facilities. In guiding the golf operations and leading its sales and marketing, we are seeking to achieve further recognition for a very special golf offering for members, visitors and international golfers based through delivering great golf, great customer service and great experience.”

Tags: Belvoir Park Golf Club, Carr Golf, Dromoland Castle Golf & Country Club, Ed Pettit, Harry Colt, Jim Cullen, Mark Nolan