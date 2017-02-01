Club Car helps drive Dubai Golf’s five-star customer service

Dubai Golf, a leisure subsidiary owned by wasl Asset Management Group, has further underlined its commitment to proactive, five-star customer service by investing in a new fleet of electric utility vehicles from Club Car, an official supplier of The European Tour.

Delivered by Club Car’s distributor and partner in the Middle East, Hydroturf International, the emission-free Carryall® and Villager® electric utility vehicles will be used at two of the most established and internationally-renowned golf resorts in the UAE.

The fleet will operate at both Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, situated on the shores of the creek and host venue of The European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic on two occasions, as well as Emirates Golf Club, home to the Majilis Course, the first all-grass championship golf course in the Middle East, which hosts The European Tour’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic and the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

Craig Haldane, Director of Golf Course Maintenance at Dubai Golf, said: “We use our utility vehicles on a daily basis and for a variety of purposes, from assisting the course operations team with morning set up and year-round turf care, which is essential in this part of the world, to ensuring our guests have access to refreshments while on the course.

“Given such requirements and regular usage, we needed vehicles that can cope, and with the brand reputation, reliability and performance offered by Club Car, particularly with its Carryall® vehicles, it made the choice of adopting them a really easy one to make.”

Dubai Golf’s new electric fleet utilises Club Car’s industry-leading on-board charger. Its integrated cord retractor, which comes as standard, is designed to reach efficiency levels of 91% as a result of its intelligent algorithm that modifies the charge cycles depending on the vehicles’ needs, ensuring golf courses minimise environmental impact.

“From an operator’s perspective, the advanced technology within Club Car’s electric engine is an absolute necessity,” continued Craig.

“It not only enables us to use the vehicles throughout the day, it also ensures we are able to move around the site quickly, quietly and efficiently, minimising disruption to our members and guests, ultimately enabling us to provide the service that is expected from a world-class golf course.”

In addition to supplying the vehicle fleet, Club Car and Hydroturf International also provide Dubai Golf with after-care maintenance and periodic service support, including regular brake and battery checks, and charging station inspections.

The order with Dubai Golf further confirms Club Car’s leading position in the Middle East with additional prestigious clients in the region including Jumeirah Golf Estates and The Address Montgomerie in Dubai, as well as Yas Links, Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

