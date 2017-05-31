Cottrell Park continues to invest in its two championship courses

Cottrell Park Golf Resort, near Cardiff, has now introduced a new green at the 8th hole located on the Button Gwinnett course. This has added a further 50 yards in length to the hole and takes it in a different direction to the old green, now surrounded by water, an island green making a challenging amen corner.

This is the latest development as Cottrell Park bucks the trend in golf and continues to invest every year on its course.

Over the last several years they have introduced several new greens, lakes and tee complexes. The reason for these developments was explained by Mr. Derek Smith, the General Manager of the last 14 years. “It is critical that our members and visitors see that we are serious in investing time and money on improving the courses wherever we can. We have future plans for more developments on the courses and practice areas as we remain 100% committed to our loyal members and welcomed visitors to give them the best possible experience and enjoyment here at Cottrell Park.”

Opened in 1996 and based within 400 acres of historical parkland, Cottrell Park Golf Resort offers golfing, business, wedding and leisure facilities including two championship-maintained golf courses, event, conferencing and meeting rooms, team building and training activities, a restaurant and bar, a nature trail, and sport simulators.

Cottrell Park Golf Resort www.cottrellpark.com

