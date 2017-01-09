Dubai Golf Upgrade Golf Car Fleet with E-Z-GO TKV GPS Units

Dubai Golf has taken delivery of 292 new E-Z-GO RXV ivory golf cars featuring TKV GPS units. Local Jacobsen dealer, Luxury Carts Arabia, made the delivery, with 33 of the fleet at Almouj Golf Club in Oman, 170 golf cars at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and 80 units at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

Featuring genuine hand-stitched super deluxe seats, the E-Z-GO RXV golf cars are also fitted with TKV GPS. The system is permanently mounted in the car and offers different levels of amenities for golfers, such as text yardages, enhanced graphics, scoring, messaging and food and beverage ordering. It also facilitates direct communication with golfers on the course and can be used for alerting or advertising additional services.

Craig Haldane, Director of Golf Course Maintenance at Dubai Golf, commented on the new fleet of E-Z-GO golf cars: “We are really impressed with the upgrades to the E-Z-GO golf cars. We have opted for E-Z-GO for many years now because the vehicles are so reliable and meet the demands of Dubai Golf’s customers. In addition to the main golf car fleet, we have also purchased 17 red RXV marshall cars and a Cushman Shuttle 2 flatbed which are also fantastic additions to the fleet.”

Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Golf added, “I am particularly impressed with the TKV GPS on the RXV golf cars. Dubai Golf provides the region with a premium golfing experience, so the ability to be guided around the course through an intuitive on-screen course guide only adds to the excitement of playing golf at one of Dubai Golf’s courses. The technology not only provides golf course information, but it will allow us to potentially provide a range of other services to customers which will further enhance their experience at Dubai Golf.”

The new E-Z-GO RXV golf cars features a unique 48-volt AC drive system, providing up to 39% energy efficiency savings and a suspension inspired by automotive engineering. There is also additional storage space for drinks, spare balls and tee pegs as well as ample space for golf bags and clubs.

Nathan Williamson, International Business Development Manager at E-Z-GO commented on the fleet of vehicles purchased by Dubai Golf: “We are delighted that Dubai Golf has taken delivery of a new fleet of E-Z-GO vehicles. There are

many fantastic new features on the RXV golf cars, and the TKV GPS will allow Dubai Golf to control where the cars can go which will help to protect the course and prolong the use of cars in the years to come. I am confident that customers of Dubai Golf will enjoy the new vehicles, and they will become an integral part of the overall golfing experience.”

Nick Brown, Head of International Corporate Accounts added: “We have enjoyed working in partnership with Dubai Golf for many years now, and it is fantastic that our relationship is going from strength to strength. We are looking forward to working closely with Dubai Golf and Luxury Carts Arabia, our dealer in the United Arab Emirates in the years to come, and we thank everyone involved for their continued support.”

Dubai Golf, a leisure subsidiary owned by Wasl Asset Management Group, harbours some of the most spectacular locations for golf, events and entertainment in the region. It manages the two leading golf clubs in Dubai-Emirates Golf Club (home to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters) and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. It also manages a third golf club in Oman, Almouj Golf Club.

Dubai Golf also provides a wide range of golf and leisure related services including fine dining restaurants, golf academies, recreation amenities and residential developments.

