Essendon Country Club Unveils State-of-the-Art Short Game Area

Essendon Country Club, Hertfordshire, has unveiled a brand new short game practice area to rival the best in the country. The development complements the extensive facilities available at one of the UK’s most progressive and popular clubs.

After 420 hours of construction which included laying 700 square metres of new turf and over two miles of pipework and cabling, the practice area was ready to be launched during the club’s Festival of Golf month this May.

Club Captain Terry Higgins was invited to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening, surrounded by a crowd of excited members who were eager to make use of the new addition to the club.

“We have an incredibly strong Academy following here at Essendon, so this is the perfect time to expand the facilities on offer and enhance our teaching programme,” commented Director of Golf at Essendon Country Club, Paul Densham.

“The short game area is absolutely state-of-the-art and will match anything in the country. It has already proved a hit with our members and visitors and we see it as a real asset to the club going forward,” he continued.

Players can now use the designated area to work on all aspects of their short game, from bunker shots to chip and runs and lobs shots over a water hazard. New practice nets have also been installed for those wanting to warm-up before a round.

“Every penny of profit goes straight back into improving and maintaining the club, so we are continuously working on a schedule of projects to benefit our members and visitors,” Densham continued.

Since its rebirth in 2012 under new ownership, Essendon Country Club has gone from strength to strength and is now hailed as one of the most modern and inclusive clubs in the country.

Its two championship courses offer challenging rounds that stretch over scenic Hertfordshire countryside, whilst the contemporary clubhouse with its 16th century events barn invites golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy a vibrant menu in a relaxed atmosphere.

