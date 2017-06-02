Excitement builds at West Cliffs with new clubhouse opening
Story published at 17:34, Thursday, June 1st, 2017
Page last updated at 11:08 pm, Thursday, June 1st, 2017
West Cliffs Golf Links is moving into top gear ahead of its official launch next month following the opening of a stylish, eco-friendly clubhouse at the eagerly-anticipated new Portuguese resort.
Designed to blend in seamlessly with the new layout’s stunning surroundings, the clubhouse has been built using natural materials and offers guests exclusive panoramic views of the course and the Atlantic Ocean beyond from three sides of the glass-fronted building.
Covering two floors and capable of catering for up to 300 people, the clubhouse features a range of first-class facilities and services to ensure that visitors have everything they need – both before and after their rounds.
As well as a large bar, members’ lounge, fully-stocked pro shop, changing rooms, guests can also visit West Cliffs’ new à la carte restaurant overseen by acclaimed Portuguese chef Carlos Gonçalves and experience an array of mouth-watering Portuguese and international high-quality meats on the steakhouse-based menu.
The clubhouse was designed by top Portuguese architects Sua Kay and furnished by leading interior design company Filosofia do Espaço, and Francisco Cadete, director of golf at West Cliffs Golf Links, believes it will be a great asset to the new resort.
Cadete said: “We had a clear vision of how we wanted the clubhouse to look, with the course situated in such a spectacular setting, and are delighted with the final outcome.
“The architects and interior design teams have done an outstanding job and we couldn’t be happier. The building looks amazing, both inside and out, and will add greatly to the memorable golfing experience that we are creating at West Cliffs.”
Situated less than an hour north of Lisbon, on Portugal’s magnificent Silver Coast, West Cliffs Golf Links has been designed by golf course architect Cynthia Dye, of the world-renowned golf architecture firm Dye Designs Group.
Offering sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean from each hole, the spectacular par-72 seaside links has been created over 200 hectares of natural landscape, rolling sand dunes and coastal vegetation and will be unveiled to a worldwide audience in early June.
The first Dye golf course in Portugal – and only the fourth in Europe – West Cliffs Golf Links is predicted to quickly become one of the most talked-about design projects in the world, while complementing the course will be a golf academy, real estate and a future five-star hotel, adjoining a 2.5km stretch of golden cliffs and Atlantic coastline.
West Cliffs will be managed by Praia D’El Rey – one of Europe’s leading resorts – which is marking its 20th anniversary this summer. Situated less than 10 minutes’ drive from West Cliffs, Praia D’El Rey offers an eclectic and ever-growing range of services and activities attracting the golf, sports and leisure markets.
West Cliffs www.westcliffs.com
Praia D’El Rey www.praia-del-rey.com
Tags: Carlos Gonçalves, Cynthia Dye, Dye Designs Group, Filosofia do Espaço, Francisco Cadete, Praia d’el Rey, Sua Kay, West Cliffs Golf LinksTweet