Feldon Valley Golf Club: “Extraordinary turnaround continues”

Feldon Valley Golf Cub near Shipston on Stour on the edge of the beautiful Cotswolds, is a club and a business that is going through massive change.

In November 2013 the club changed hands and the new owner appointed 360 Golf to help identify and deliver how the facility should be operated and developed to not only maximise return on investment, but also to create a sustainable business that was a benefit to the local community.

This has led to major course improvements, acquiring a fleet of new green keeping machinery, brand new greenkeeping sheds and finally obtaining planning permission for a 29 key hotel with lodges and a total refurbishment and extension of the clubhouse to create restaurant and other facilities. The sheds were completed at the end of March. The hotel and clubhouse work will be starting in May with an opening date of Spring 2018. Interestingly, a new ‘ecology Island’ is being created in the beautiful location of the old greenkeeping sheds, which will promote many varied types of wildlife, flora and fauna.

In the three and a half years since the change in ownership, membership numbers have doubled, green fee revenues have increased by 175% and the reputation of the course has gone from being underfunded and very wet, to “one of the best courses in the area”.

Robert Clive from 360 Golf says, “It has been a very interesting and exciting challenge; the club was in a bad way and there was a need for radical change. Everything had to change – the golf course, the operations, staffing structures and training, levels of customer service and then the creation and implementation of the development plans – none of this could have been achieved without the great support and backing from the new owner.”

2017 will be an interesting year for the members and staff at Feldon Valley. In July they move into a temporary clubhouse where they will operate from until the following spring. “These are very exciting times for the club, its great to have such support and enthusiasm from the members” said Robert Clive.

Feldon Valley Golf Cub www.feldonvalley.co.uk

360 Golf www.360golf.co.uk

Tags: 360 Golf, Feldon Valley Golf Cub, Robert Clive