Ground has been broken on Henrik Stenson’s first golf course

Last summer, Stenson, the Champion Golfer of the Year and winner of the Race to Dubai 2016, announced the beginning of a new era when he formed his own golf course design firm and at the same time signed his first contract in the design business to do a major redesign of Österåker Golf Club outside Stockholm, Sweden.

Since then, detailed planning and tendering has taken place to start construction as soon as possible. Henrik Stenson Golf Design and their consultants have worked very closely with the golf club to create a construction plan.

After a competitive tendering process, the Irish golf course construction specialist SOL Golf has been selected to do the work.

“We are very happy to have SOL Golf as the appointed main contractor for the work here. They have a fantastic reputation thanks to their work on the world famous Turnberry course and also the nearby Ullna GC together with Nicklaus a few years ago,” says General Manager Andreas Ljunggren.

When completely finished, the facility at Österåker will boast two 18-hole courses, a nine-hole par 3 course and a practice range with a one of a kind short game area all bearing the signature of Henrik Stenson.

“It’s been fantastic for me to get a chance to work on a project like this. I know we will create two unique and challenging golf courses,” said Stenson.

He continued, “I know the whole team, from my own guys to agronomists and irrigation designers are putting their pride into delivering on the highest level just as I do in all level of my commitments.”

John Clarkin and Julian Mooney of Turfgrass Consultancy are agronomists for the project and Giles Wardle of Irriplan is the irrigation designer.

Hunter Industries will deliver a state of the art irrigation system which will include more than 1000 sprinklers on each 18-hole course.

The total redesign of the facility is divided into two phases to ensure members will have access to at least 18-holes during the whole process.

The first phase includes a substantial amount of earth (mass) to be imported and moved which will create a classic parkland layout with plenty of water features. Potentially baring familiarities with TPC Sawgrass where Henrik won the Players Championship in 2009.

This phase will also include the construction of the par 3 course and the practice areas.

“We are eager to get going and very proud to be working with Henrik Stenson on his first venture on golf course design,” said Michael O’Leary of SOL Golf.

Construction of the first phase is planned to be finished in 2018 with the new course opening in the summer of 2019. The second phase will follow after the opening of the first phase.

