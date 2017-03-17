IMG Adds Cam Ranh Links Golf Resort to Golf Course Management Portfolio
Story published at 10:30, Friday, March 17th, 2017
Page last updated at 11:43 am, Friday, March 17th, 2017
IMG has been appointed to provide pre-opening, marketing and management services to Cam Ranh Links Golf Resort, which is located a short drive from the popular resort city of Nha Trang, Vietnam.
Slated to open later this year, the Greg Norman designed 18 hole Championship golf course is part of the first phase of a large upscale development set on a stunning 800ha site with 5km of ocean frontage set on Cam Ranh Bay. The resort will feature multiple 4 & 5 star hotels, world class entertainment zone, upscale marina, polo club, theme park, luxury villas and many more attractions. The resort is being developed by leading Vietnamese company, KN Group.
Sculpted from an elevated site of rolling sand dunes, the links inspired golf course will provide a world class golf experience to rival some of the very finest, while the well-equipped and generous 6,000m² clubhouse overlooks the golf course and will offer amazing views to the surrounding landscape and the vast ocean.
KN Group Chairman, Mr. Le Van Kiem, commented: “I am very pleased to be working with IMG at our stunning Cam Ranh Links Golf Resort. The golf course and property development will be one of the finest and most sought after in the region, providing attractive investment opportunities and an enhanced residential experience for buyers. With IMG’s commitment to excellence, depth of resources and industry expertise, we are confident Cam Ranh Links Golf Resort will benefit very positively from this relationship.”
Paul Burley, Senior Vice President, IMG, added, “IMG is very excited to work with KN Group and Chairman Mr. Le Van Kiem to provide our world class services to this impressive new development. The project will further raise the bar in terms of the quality golf experiences on offer in Vietnam, and I am certain our extensive international operational expertise will add significant value to Cam Ranh Links Golf Resort.”
Tags: Cam Ranh Links Golf Resort, Greg Norman, IMG, KN Group, Le Van Kiem, Paul BurleyTweet