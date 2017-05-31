Jebel Sifah Golf Course: Fun for Average Players

Harradine Golf is pleased to announce the soft opening of 9 holes out of the 18 hole Jebel Sifah Golf Course in Oman. Surprisingly and for once, the client did not want a monster ‘championship’ layout but a resort course that would be fun for average players that are, after all, the back bone of the golf industry. The layout can, however, easily be “toughened” for eventual international or PGA competitions.

This particular developer actually, once again, heeded Harradine Golf’s recommendations regarding the safety limits of the real estate. The stylish houses are therefore unobtrusive around the course as it meanders through and around wadis which are filled with torrential water during the few but violent rain-falls. The complete sub-surface is composed of big and small calibre gravel which ensures rapid drainage during those storms.

In keeping with the resort’s philosophy, there are no fairway bunkers as the layout relies mainly on the natural topography for playing strategy and interest.

Two holes play towards or along the Indian Ocean and the nearby mountains provide a dramatic and constant back drop. Play is also interesting thanks to a continuous breeze from the sea that often changes direction which obliges difficult club selections and playing strategy. The breeze furthermore provides a welcome relief from the heat during the summer months. Despite the topography, the course is rather flat and a pleasure to walk which is not always the case with courses on real estate projects as they often have great distances between the greens and the next tees. Wide fairways, large greens and the absence of useless fairway bunkers ensure a pleasant experience although the greens offer easy, difficult and very difficult pin positions. The total length is 3634 yards from the tips but a lot easier from the very front tees with a total length of 2843 yards.

Harradine Golf http://www.harradine-golf.com/

Jebel Sifah Golf Course http://www.jebelsifah.com/golf/

Tags: Harradine Golf, Jebel Sifah Golf Course