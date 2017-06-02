Friday, 2nd June, 2017
Lancaster Golf Club chooses Wiedenmann duo for rough management

Story published at 17:31, Thursday, June 1st, 2017

Page last updated at 9:31 pm, Thursday, June 1st, 2017

Terra Rake at Lancaster Golf CLub

One of Lancashire’s finest venues, the Lancaster Golf Club has opted for a Wiedenmann Terra Rake and a Wiedenmann Super 500. The James Braid designed course, coveted for its wide fairways and spectacular 18th hole, is about to embark on a major rough management programme.

Carl Hamlett, Course Manager, said: “We’ve many undulations and traditional ‘ridge and furrow’. We know the Super 500 follows contours easily without scalping and produces a consistent height of cut, whether scarifying or flail mowing. When we had it out for demo it just outdid everything else we’d seen.

“The Terra Rake will work in tandem. It scarifies, pulls out thatch and can help us with a long list of other tasks. We’re really happy to have them both on board.”

Balmers GM’s Sales Director, Darren Barker, (left), is seen with Lancaster GC’s Course Manager, Carl Hamlett

Supplying both machines was Darren Barker, Sales Director at Balmers GM, Burnley branch, Wiedenmann UK’s local  dealer for the area.

Lancaster Golf Club http://www.lancastergc.co.uk

Wiedenmann UK www.wiedenmann.co.uk

