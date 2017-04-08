Muir Good News for Highlands Golf Club

Muir of Ord Golf Club is celebrating winning £3,000 to spend on updating its computer systems after being named Scottish Golf Club of the Year at a Club Systems International-sponsored industry awards night in Edinburgh.

The course, which is 15 miles north of Inverness, beat off competition from Blairgowrie Club, Mearns Castle Golf Academy, and Kingsfield Golf and Leisure Club to pick up the award at a lavish ceremony.

Muir of Ord received £1,500 to spend on hardware and £1,500 towards software or IT support thanks to Club Systems International (CSI), which sponsored the award in conjunction with Scottish Golf, the governing body for golf in Scotland.

Founded in 1875, Muir of Ord is the oldest golf club in the Highlands – with the James Braid-designed course once described by legendary BBC commentator Peter Alliss as ‘indeed, a hidden gem’ – and underwent an overhaul of its facilities in 2006, which saw the clubhouse renovated, the bar and kitchen upgraded, and a new PGA professional shop opened.

Gary Hamilton, CSI’s national sales manager, said: “The Scottish Golf Awards evening proved to be a tremendous success with Muir of Ord GC a very worthy winner of club of the year.

“Having visited Muir of Ord GC I know they already use our market-leading cloud solution, ClubV1, which is now in use at more than 1,000 golf clubs across the UK and Ireland.

“One of its key benefits is the ability to log in anywhere you have an internet connection and with many clubs in Scotland relying on volunteers to administer various aspects of the club, this is proving invaluable.

“The club also uses our MerlinTouch EPoS systems that allows the club to move to a largely cash-less environment via a members’ loyalty card, which also allows them to set member-only discount schemes.

“I’m sure the club will put the winning prize to great use, either with further products and services from CSI or even against software support. Everybody at CSI wishes them a very successful year.”

ClubV1 is compatible with all modern operating systems – including mobile, tablet, PC and Mac – allowing club officials to administer membership, handicaps and all aspects of a golf club wherever there is an internet connection. There are also several versions of ClubV1 available, depending on the needs of the individual customer.

The key attributes of the cloud-based ClubV1 system include complete integration with other CSI products; flexibility of use from any device and location; extensive drill-down capabilities on members’ golf and financial activity; radical improvement of competition and handicapping administration; and extensive advances to member and visitor communication and marketing.

Club Systems International Ltd has been designing, building and supporting IT systems for golf clubs since 1982. Now, with nearly 2,000 golf clubs in the UK and Ireland – along with customers as far afield as Dubai, Ghana and Sri Lanka – CSI has grown to lead the UK and Ireland golf club market www.clubsystems.com

Muir of Ord GC https://muirofordgolfclub.co.uk/

Tags: Club Systems International, Gary Hamilton, James Braid, Muir of Ord Golf Club, scottish golf