New-Look Hellidon Lakes Set for Lift-Off

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, Hellidon Lakes has unveiled several fresh faces and innovative ideas as part of its 2017 revamp.

The Daventry club will open its new driving range and nets this month, which will further enhance the practice and tuition facilities available to complement the 18-hole championship course and the nine-hole Valley course at the venue.

Alongside fellow new staff members – golf manager Alex Bain and membership assistant Kiefer McCleary – academy professional Shay Brennan has joined the ranks and brings with him a wealth of coaching expertise and an exciting selection of teaching equipment and technology.

As well as club fitting and re-gripping facilities, Brennan’s Golf Academy set-up will include high-speed cameras, video analysis software, a launch monitor, touchscreen monitors and personalised online training spaces with lesson notes, photographs and videos with voiceover swing analysis.

When the weather isn’t playing ball, a covered teaching bay and the Foresight Sports Performance Software and Game Changer2 (GC2) smart-camera technology on a giant simulator screen allows golfers to play a range of fantastic courses throughout the year.

Visitors will get a chance to see the facilities and meet the staff for themselves at the Hellidon Lakes Golf Academy launch event on April 12 (6-8pm). There will also be a chance for some tenpin bowling followed by canapés and drinks overlooking the 18th hole as part of the launch event for both existing and prospective members.

Brennan said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet members and talk to those people who might be thinking about joining the club to show some of the technology and explain a few of the great changes at the club.

“Hellidon Lakes is a fabulous facility with some exciting plans for the future. It’s great to be a part of it and we look forward to helping a lot of golfers improve and enjoy the game even more than they already do.”

With eight sparkling lakes within 220 acres of beautiful landscaped grounds, the championship course offers a stern test for golfers of all abilities, while the additional nine-hole course represents another impressive challenge.

The four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

