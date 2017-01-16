New Players’ Lounge at The Grove

The Grove, London’s Country Estate, today announces a significant investment in its golf operations that will see the construction of a new Players’ Lounge, due to open in May this year.

The purpose-built extension will sit at the heart of The Stables complex and will become a focal point for the many golf functions, golf society bookings and corporate golf days that take place at The Grove each year.

Designed to bring ‘the outside in’, the walls of the Players’ Lounge are floor-to-ceiling glass panels, the centre panels on each side sliding back during the warmer summer months to allow guests full access to The Stables’ courtyard area.

Commenting on this important new development, Anna Darnell, Director of Golf & Resort Experiences said: “This significant investment will undoubtedly further enhance the positive experience our golf-playing guests will have when they visit The Grove.

“The Players’ Lounge will create a transformational space that will perfectly service the needs of our golf day, society and corporate golf guests, but it will also become an area that celebrates the traditions of the game, presented in keeping with The Grove’s ‘modern twist’.”

A selection of golf memorabilia will also be on show within the new Lounge.

Anna added: “The recent staging of The British Masters, in association with Sky Sports, allowed us to collect a host of great images, messages and comments from Tour players, and many of these will take pride-of-place in the new Players’ Lounge, including a personal message from 2016 Champion, Swede Alex Noren.”

The Championship golf course at The Grove, designed by Kyle Phillips, is already acknowledged in a number of influential Top 100 rankings lists, and was rated ‘England’s Number One Pay-and-Play Golf Course’ by Golf Monthly. It forms an integral part of a 300-acre country estate located less than 20 miles from central London.

This significant investment represents a key addition to The Grove Hotel’s five other event spaces and meeting rooms that have also recently been built, reconfigured and refreshed, including the new Cedar Suite, embedded in the estate’s formal gardens and created by the hotel’s original designer, Martin Hulbert, as well as the Amber Suite, which can cater for up to 420 guests.

