QHotels Maintains Priorities with Greenkeeping Spend

QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, is investing more than £315,000 in new greenkeeping equipment to ensure its 10 four-star golf resorts are kept in tip-top condition throughout the year.

Utilising its existing group relationships with two of the biggest manufacturers in the world, John Deere and Toro, QHotels has purchased 11 new pieces of equipment across its 10 venues, including seven mowers and two Gator™ utility vehicles.

Andrew Cameron, QHotels’ group golf operations manager, said: “We have ensured each of the 10 resorts has been allocated at least one new vehicle to help with greenkeeping. Having group deals with both John Deere and Toro gives us flexibility throughout the group.

“The quality of the golf course is essential at resorts such as ours, and hotels – with their many different departments – can overlook the importance of golf course maintenance when preparing annual budgets. But it is QHotels policy to update and improve the equipment available to our greenstaff whenever possible, to ensure the courses are kept in the best possible condition. It’s high on our list of priorities every year.”

The QHotels’ purchase also includes two fairway mowers, three rough/semi-rough mowers, two greens mowers, a Toro aerator and a Toro Workman MDX utility vehicle.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in 10 unique resort locations, including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

QHotels www.qhotels.co.uk/golf

