Rocco Forte Open host Verdura becomes European Tour Destination

Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte hotel and recently announced as the host venue of a new European Tour event, The Rocco Forte Open – Verdura, has become the latest addition to the European Tour Properties portfolio.

Within just a short time, the stunning resort, situated on the south-west coast of Sicily, has firmly put itself on Europe’s golfing map, with its new status as a European Tour Destination entirely complementing its forthcoming status as a tournament host.

The spectacular complex comprises of three Kyle Phillips-designed links-style golf courses which run along two kilometres of coastline and offer spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Since opening in 2009, the resort has quickly established itself as one of Europe’s premier luxury golf and lifestyle resorts, offering a 5* hotel, a world-class spa, six tennis courts, a 60m two-tiered infinity pool, four restaurants and five bars, while the historic UNESCO world heritage ruins are also easily accessible.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “Verdura Resort is a great addition to the European Tour Properties network. It also represents a double triumph of collaboration as we very much look forward to its hosting of The Rocco Forte Open – Verdura in May.

“The resort boasts fantastic facilities in a spectacular location and, with the support of our European Tour Properties team, I have no doubt it will remain a must-visit destination for all golf fans.”

Sir Rocco Forte said: “It is a privilege to join the exclusive European Tour Properties network of clubs, identifying Verdura Resort as one of the premier golf destinations in Europe.

“Our two 18-hole links golf courses are designed by Kyle Phillips with sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea from every hole.

“Our visitors include some of the most famous names in European golf and becoming a member is further confirmation of the great progress that Verdura has made in recent years in becoming one of the elite golf destinations on the continent.”

David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties, said: “Adding Verdura to our network is a great way to begin 2017 and we look forward to working with the resort team to both ensure that The Rocco Forte Open – Verdura is a great event and that our partnership is long and fruitful one.”

Verdura is the first new addition to the European Tour Properties network in 2017 following a successful 2016 in which six new resorts joined the portfolio, including fellow Italian venue Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the host venue for The 2022 Ryder Cup.

