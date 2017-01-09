St Andrews Links Enters Long-Term Agreement with Toro Company
Story published at 14:26, Friday, January 6th, 2017
St Andrews is hallowed ground for players and golf fans around the world. Now, a long-term agreement between St Andrews Links Trust and The Toro Company will ensure that Toro® equipment and irrigation will be used to maintain all seven courses for years to come.
The new contract names Toro as official partner and provider of turf equipment and irrigation products to St Andrews Links. It is the culmination of an extensive 18-month review process in which greenkeepers tested a full range of equipment from several competitive brands on all seven of the Links public courses. Based on the evaluations, Toro equipment emerged as the top choice, delivering the right combination of performance, reliability and technology to meet the exacting standards of the world’s most renowned golf complex.
The contract announcement marks the next chapter in a story that began 600 years ago. The game of golf was first played in the early 1400s on The Old Course at St Andrews — one of the oldest golf courses in the world. And just like the game of golf, St Andrews Links has continued to evolve. Today, St Andrews Links continues to build on its rich heritage and cherished values by managing its courses in a sustainable way and by ensuring those courses are open to all.
This progressive approach is bringing new generations of golfers to St Andrews to share their passion for the game. More than 230,000 rounds of golf are played on the seven courses each year, and St Andrews has hosted The Open Championship 29 times since 1873 — more than any other course on The Open rota. It is a revered and prestigious icon, drawing players worldwide to experience golf in its purest form.
Delivering on these players’ expectations demands the best possible course conditions. That is why selecting the right equipment and irrigation partner was such an important choice. Toro has been St Andrews Links’ preferred supplier for more than 15 years, and that choice has been validated once again by the recent contract review process.
“St Andrews Links represents the very essence of the game of golf, and we have a responsibility to provide players with an experience like no other,” says Euan Loudon, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust. “The equipment we use plays an important role. After conducting a thorough evaluation and hearing presentations from all key suppliers, we determined Toro was not only the best choice to maintain the playing conditions we require, but also the best fit with our vision for the future.”
Toro also shares St Andrews Links’ commitment to the future and innovating to meet the needs of a changing marketplace. As a leading manufacturer of golf equipment and irrigation systems for more than 100 years, Toro has a deep understanding of the industry that serves as a foundation for the development of new solutions to promote sustainability and performance.
“To be selected as the official equipment and irrigation partner for the Home of Golf is more than a tremendous honor — it’s a historic event for The Toro Company,” said Richard Olson, Toro’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The people at St Andrews Links have done their due diligence, and chosen Toro to help in their effort to deliver best-in-class course conditions. We are grateful for the opportunity, and excited to support them as they embrace the changing landscape of golf.”
Reesink Turfcare UK (formerly Lely Turfcare), Toro’s UK distributor, will supply, service and support the equipment and irrigation for St Andrews Links. Reesink strives to deliver local expertise and professional customer service, and has a strong network of dealers, service centres and customers across the UK. Reesink is known by its customer base for its exceptional local support and service.
Toro’s leadership in golf product and irrigation systems, combined with Reesink Turfcare’s exceptional support, guarantees that St Andrews Links’ commitment to deliver the best golfing experience to its guests will continue to be honoured for the long term.
