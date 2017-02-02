Stars support Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s ‘Home of Champions’ Campaign

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship provided the perfect stage for host venue, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, to cement its reputation as ‘The Home of Champions’, as the world’s leading golfers descended on the iconic venue for the leading European Tour event’s 12th instalment.

Supported during tournament week by many of the world’s top ranked golfers, ‘The Home of Champions’ campaign was designed to highlight the club’s position as a leading figure in world golf, by recognising not only ‘Champions’ of the European Tour event, but also from within the local community.

“The golf club has become a symbol of the vision and achievement of Abu Dhabi,” commented Ed Edwards, Group General Manager Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. “We take our responsibility in the community very seriously and want to share the wider benefits that both being part of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club family and the great game of golf can offer.”

‘The Home of Champions’ has become a common theme throughout the club’s promotions and now resonates with both local and international guests. One of the regular features has been the hugely successful HSBC Future Falcons initiative in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The junior program has been the Emirate’s driving force in attracting and inspiring the younger generation to take up the game of golf in order to benefit from the character-building traits that it instils from a young age.

As well as being inspired by a suite of content – distributed during the Championship via social media channels and featuring star golfers describing which attributes make a specific fellow tour player a champion – these young golfers were also invited to participate in activity on Holes 19-27 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club amid the excitement of tournament week.

“Creating a unique atmosphere around everyday life at Abu Dhabi Golf Club is a cornerstone in our vision,” continued Edwards. “We strive to ensure that our membership has access to the very best experiences and our guests feel welcome from the moment they arrive.

“Throughout the Championship, we aligned our efforts around being Champions of our industry with how the best golfers in the world pursue their ambitions of becoming Champions, which included allowing our HSBC Future Falcons to experience a European Tour event first-hand.”

Gaining the backing of, among many others, world No.3 Dustin Johnson and fellow US Ryder Cup star, Rickie Fowler, the campaign achieved instant social media success as it was rolled-out during the first event of the ‘Desert Swing’, won by England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who himself featured prominently.

Fleetwood, fresh from holding off reigning US Open champion, Johnson, on his way to victory, also contributed his thoughts on the sublime conditioning of the Championship course, which, in his view, “provides a fair test of golf, with some of the slickest and most immaculate greens we play all year”.

Ryder Cup legend, Ian Poulter, was equally effusive in his praise for the famous Falcon Clubhouse. He said: “The clubhouse really is a symbol of golf in Abu Dhabi, and provides an iconic backdrop to the world-class golf course. If you haven’t been inside it, you must!”

These sentiments were echoed throughout the field, as players offered tributes for the all-round challenge and experience provided at one of the Middle East’s leading venues.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is regarded as one of the best-conditioned golf courses on the European Tour circuit, which is testament to the dedication of Troon’s agronomy teams and the attention to detail required to provide the best surfaces and playing conditions.

Mark Chapleski, Troon International Senior Vice President, said: “Once again, Abu Dhabi Golf Club has shown why it has earned this label as ‘The Home of Champions’. From start to finish, everyone at the club, TDIC and Troon International have worked hard to make sure that the experience provided during Championship week matches that provided on a daily basis at all Troon venues, encompassing hospitality of the highest standards, matched by a world-class golfing experience.”

