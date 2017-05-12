Troon International Appointed at Jebel Sifah

Troon® is to provide golf course management services to the new golf course at Jebel Sifah, a 6.2 million sq. m. beachfront development located on the outskirts of Muscat, Oman. The venue will utilise Troon and its industry-leading expertise to provide a consistent quality offering to guests who visit the golf course.

“Golf in Jebel Sifah offers an experience to rival the very best exclusive golf destinations. A picturesque getaway, the golf course offers both breath-taking sea views, and stunning mountain terrain, in luxurious surroundings,” commented Mark Chapleski, President – Troon International. “We are excited to be working with the team at Jebel Sifah and use our expertise to enhance the development here in Oman and secure its status as a must-play course in the Middle East.”

Seamlessly integrated into the spectacular scenery and natural landscapes, Jebel Sifah’s seafront course offers an unforgettable 9-hole par 36 golf course. With the option of utilising second pin flags, the course can also be played as an 18-hole par 72. The golf course, currently in its soft opening phase and expected to officially launch in September 2017, is a challenge to experienced golfers, whilst still remaining an enjoyable play for beginners, the course with its natural wadis and strategic bunkers is truly a unique experience for everyone.

The 9-hole golf course in Jebel Sifah is part of a wider development plan that will see the construction of a full clubhouse with premium facilities, a driving range and a 9-hole golf course all at the centre of the seafront destination. Designed to include six world-class hotels, of which the Sifawy Boutique Hotel is operational, Jebel Sifah also houses freehold residences, an 84-berth marina, and a wide range of dining and leisure facilities.

Troon’s involvement will ensure the Muriya owned destination delivers on its potential, in its offerings both on and off the golf course. Jebel Sifah has grown to become a popular attraction for local, regional and international investors, with homeowners from Oman, GCC, Levant countries, Europe and the USA.

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO – Muriya, said: “We are delighted to have Troon International onboard to oversee the development and growth of this superb golf offering in Jebel Sifah. The introduction of the 9 hole golf course is yet another milestone in our development. Jebel Sifah is continuously adding to its range of facilities to ensure that it is the destination of choice for those looking for exceptional experiences and lifestyles. We are confident that the breadth of expertise Troon International brings will ensure golf in Jebel Sifah becomes a serious contender in the Middle East’s golf portfolio.”

Jebel Sifah http://www.jebelsifah.com/

Troon www.Troon.com

