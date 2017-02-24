UGolf continues its international drive

UGolf, the leading French golf course company, a subsidiary of Groupe Duval headed by the entrepreneur Eric Duval, has announced the signing of a partnership with the prestigious Royal Chiang Mai Golf Course in Thailand.

Currently set up in Europe, North Africa and Oceania (New Caledonia and Tahiti) UGolf is continuing its expansion strategy in Asia. UGolf has two ambitions: exporting, through the UGolf Academy, its coaching know-how and making the game more accessible.

Located in the north of Bangkok, the ancient city of Chiang Mai is one of the sites that attracts the most tourists in Thailand. In the heart of a mountainous landscape mixing sacred temples with a luxuriant natural environment, the Royal Chiang Mai Golf Resort offers its visitors a remarkable par 72 18-hole golf course, designed by the Australian Peter Thomson, five times Open Champion.

The UGolf Academy will allow the players of the Royal Chiang-Mai Golf Resort to benefit from personalised high level coaching to improve their sporting performance.

“The establishment of UGolf in Asia reflects the attractiveness of our model and our know-how. UGolf combines the most stringent technical requirements with a strategy which places golfers at the heart of its concerns. We are pleased to be accompanying the Royal Chiang-Mai Golf Resort and its teams. Besides its organic growth capability, this confirms that UGolf is a natural consolidator in its market,” stated Pierre-André Uhlen, UGolf Managing Director.

“We are delighted to begin this next step of UGolf’s international expansion in partnership with the Royal Chiang-Mai Golf Resort. Continuing down the path covered over the past few years, our family group intends to strengthen its presence in areas with strong potential. UGolf, like other subsidiaries of Groupe Duval such as Odalys, still enjoys significant development potential based on both international organic growth, particularly in Europe and Asia and external growth with many opportunities identified,” emphasised Eric Duval, Chairman and founder of Groupe Duval.

UGolf has 700 employees and turnover of 47 million euros. More than 15,000 subscribers use its services to play golf on its courses. The brand trains 3,500 new golfers every year. More than 1,500,000 rounds are played annually on UGolf courses. More information on www.ugolf.eu

