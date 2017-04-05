2017 Scottish Golf Show tees off new season in style

The organisers of the 2017 Scottish Golf Show have hailed this year’s event, which took place at the SEC in Glasgow last weekend, as a ‘resounding success’. Over 17,000 people attended across the three days it was held, making it one of the most successful editions of the Scottish Golf Show in recent years.

“Once again, the Scottish Golf Show has surpassed all of our expectations and continues to

be hugely successful,” said event manager Julia Girvan. “We are delighted to see it continue to raise the high bar set by previous shows.”

This year’s Scottish Golf Show sported an all-new look and featured a variety of exciting interactive additions, including a new Show Theatre. Former Open champion Paul Lawrie and Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher were amongst those to appear on its stage across the weekend.

Other new features, such as the new short game area and Golf Darts, proved hugely popular, as did old favourites such as the Vokey and Hole-In-One challenges.

Some of the other highlights included: 26 indoor driving range bays featuring all of the biggest names in golf equipment; 150 sq/m of indoor putting greens; a bespoke bunker challenge; a dedicated junior golf zone; long drive competitions; pitching and putting challenges; and free lessons from PGA professionals.

“We are very fortunate to have not only the support of golf’s biggest brands but also the knowledgeable Scottish golfing public,” added Girvan. “This, combined with our commitment to continuing to find new and innovative ways to increase the amount of interaction available, will stand the Scottish Golf Show in good stead for many years to come.”

Girvan also confirmed that the next Scottish Golf Show will take place from March 23-25, 2018, and will once again return to the SEC in Glasgow.

Scottish Golf Show www.thescottishgolfshow.co.uk

Tags: Julia Girvan, Paul Lawrie, Scottish Golf Show, Stephen Gallacher