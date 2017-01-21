28 SME’s Exhibiting at PGA Merchandise Show
The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with the Department for International Trade, 28 UK companies will be exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show with grants of £2,000. The show which runs from January 25th – 27th and brings the world of golf to Orlando, Florida at the start of the year. This will be the 6th consecutive year time the BGIA have attended.
The 28 small and medium sized enterprises will receive the £2,000 TAP Export Grant to assist with their exhibition costs. They are Active Protein Ltd, Adventures in Golf, Albartross Design Ltd, Asbri Distribution Ltd, Black Hole Golf, Bonnie Wee Golf, Cardrona Hotel Golf and Country Club Ltd, Connoisseur Golf, Cubik Eyewear Ltd, DP&L Travel Ltd, Explanar Ltd, Golf Tec Ltd, Highland Golf Links, Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course, M- Sport Global Ltd, Paladin Golf, Pro Green Book Limited, Procaddie Golf, Proquip, Scotland for Golf, Silverback Publishing, Squire Golf Ltd, Therefore Ltd, Twisted Frog Ltd and Two Thumb Grip and Visit Aberdeenshire.
On Wednesday 25th January at 5pm, there will be an international networking drinks reception on Champ’s stand (2629). Champ has been an active BGIA member since 2011 and is the world leader in sport cleat technology.
For further information about the BGIA or to register for a 2018 PGA Merchandise Show Grant, please contact ciara@sportsandplay.com
