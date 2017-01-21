Air2G2 To Participate In Demo Day at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

Air2G2 (www.air2g2.com) will demonstrate its state-of-the-art aerification machine on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Demo Day, the largest outdoor demo in the golf world which begins the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show. The demonstration will take place at the Orange County National Golf Center in Orlando, with access to the area from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., that day.

PGA Show Demo Day provides attendees with the opportunity to preview and test the newest innovations by leading golf brands in the industry. Air2G2 will be positioned at Upper Tee No. 2 at Demo Village on Orange County National’s circular practice facility alongside other golf equipment companies showcasing their newest clubs, golf balls, grips, scoring clinics, club-fitting best practices, instructional aids and more. PGA Professionals will receive four MSR Credits for participating in Demo Day.

The Air2G2 aerification machine, manufactured by GT AirInject, Inc., of Jacksonville, FL, revolutionizes how turf managers on golf courses, sports fields and at landscape companies think about aerification practices. The Air2G2 injects air into the soil profile and is the only machine on the market today that utilizes air injection technology, allowing for healthier turf and immediate access instead of a delay for recovery with the usual plugging process. Air2G2 is distributed internationally and is used at more than 80 world-class golf facilities such as Medinah, Muirfield Village, Oakland Hills, Ridgewood and Royal Dornoch and at top sports facilities for the U.S. Military Academy, Chicago Cubs, Manchester United Football Club, Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers.

“We’re excited to participate in Demo Day for the PGA Merchandise Show and give a full-fledged demonstration to the hundreds of PGA Professionals and attendees who will be on site,” said Glen Black, the Owner and President of Air2G2. “We’re really proud of our innovative approach to agronomy and truly believe our product has changed the landscape of the business. One of our priorities is to bring our product to the forefront of every PGA Professional, golf course superintendent, agronomist and golf course owner’s mind and Demo Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to achieve that goal.”

Following Demo Day later next week, Air2G2 will participate as a featured exhibitor at the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) Conference, to be held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Conference Center in nearby Lake Buena Vista, FL.

The last couple years have been indicative of Air2G2’s impact on the industry. In late November 2016, Black and Air2G2 were honoured with the HSBC Golf Business Forum Innovation Award, which recognizes the industry’s most creative and dynamic individuals.

The international event was held in the United States for the first time, at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Air2G2 was selected by a a panel of 10 golf industry experts including Giles Morgan (Global Head of Sponsorship & Events, HSBC), Dr. Paul Hawkins (Founder/Creator, Hawk-Eye Innovations), Andrea Sartori (Global Head of Sport, KPMG), Jim Nugent (Founder and Publisher, Global Golf Post) and Joe Beditz (President and Chief Executive Officer, National Golf Foundation), beating the competition from a short list of five from more than 50 entries.

Air2G2 www.air2g2.com

Tags: Air2G2, Glen Black, GT AirInject, HSBC Golf Business Forum, Inc., pga merchandise show