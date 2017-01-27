All Square exhibit at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

All Square, the largest social media platform for the global golfing community, is exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show from in Orlando this week. From booth #3587 the team will present its 2017 offer to help golf courses drive more revenue.

All Square have opened a new office in Orlando as part of a drive to expand in the US and the PGA Merchandise Show offers a great networking platform for further exposure into the American market. During the show, The All Square team plan on presenting their 2017 offer to help golf facilities drive more revenue and increase their online visibility.

Golf facilities can choose between taking one or two packages on offer. The Starter Pack allows clubs to update and enhance their listing on the website/app. The Dashboard allows managers to take control of their listing, get access to golf-specific analytics, engage with members and guests and drive additional revenue.

Many courses around the world are already using All Square to benefit from increased online visibility and additional features. Facilities such as PGA Catalunya and Abama Ritz-Carlton (Spain), Dundonald Links (Scotland), Ile aux Cerfs (Mauritius), Windsor Country Club (Kenya), Championsgate and Orange County National (USA) among many other public, private and resort courses are taking advantage of increased visibility to a growing online audience of golfers.

Co-founder and CEO of All Square, Patrick Rahme said, “We are delighted to be back in Orlando for The PGA Merchandise Show which is one of the highlights of our calendar. The show gives us a great chance to network and showcase the significant evolution of our platform over the last twelve-months. Like last year, we will give our booth a ‘clubhouse-feel’ so that attendees can stop by for a refreshment and hear more about All Square.”

All Square will also be launching a new feature, ‘Pages’ at the PGA Merchandise Show that will allow brands and the media to engage with the community of golfers.

