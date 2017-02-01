APGS 2017 Headed For Da Nang

The 2017 Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS) is heading to Da Nang, the third largest city located in central Vietnam.

Da Nang will be the host city for the 11th edition of APGS 2017 and the Host will be the BRG Group, one of the most dynamic forces involved in the development of golf courses in Vietnam and the proud owner and operator of the country’s top golf course, Kings’ Island Golf Resort.

Commenting on the staging of APGS 2017, BRG Group’s Chairman, Madame Nguyen Thi Nga said, “We are proud that the city of Da Nang has been selected as the host city for the Asia Pacific Golf Summit. We are especially excited as the staging of this world renowned golf event in Vietnam is a strong indication of the growing importance of the role Vietnam is playing in the development of golf in Asia.”

APGS 2017 will be staged immediately after the completion of the 2017 APEC Conference which will also be held in Da Nang. This conference will be attended by leaders from the Asia Pacific region including President Donald Trump of America.

The theme for APGS 2017 is “NEW DIRECTIONS” and in the coming weeks, more details regarding the speakers and programme will be revealed.

In the meantime, take note of the dates for APGS 2017 – November 14 -16, 2017.

BRG Group http://brggroup.vn/

Da Nang www.vietnamonline.com/destination/da-nang.html

Tags: APGS, Asia Pacific Golf Summit, BRG Group, Nguyen Thi Nga