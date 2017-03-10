Bigger is better for SALTEX 2017 exhibitors

Based on the success of SALTEX 2016, an increasing number of exhibitors are looking to extend their profile at the UK’s biggest and most influential turf care event, which will be held on 1 and 2 November at the NEC, Birmingham.

According to show organisers a record number of exhibitors have already re-booked for 2017, and now it has been revealed that many have or are looking to increase their stand space.

Collectively, a number of exhibitors such as Etesia UK, Overton UK, Bomford Turner, Roberine, EP Barrus, Baron UK, Ego, Techneat, SIS Pitches UK, HillTip, T H White Machinery Imports and Bituchem Asphalt have acquired more than 300 additional square metres.

Commenting on SIS Pitches UK’s decision to enlarge its presence at SALTEX, Phil Blackwell – projects director, said: “2016 was our second year at SALTEX. As the industry continues to evolve, we predict it to continue to be a highlight of our trade shows and exhibitions calendar, as shows like this are a great way of exhibiting our patented technology. It was great to see a diverse range of visitors, groundsmen and sports managers who were very interested in how the industry and products have evolved in recent years and how they could benefit from the new technologies now available.

“We believe this is an event you have to be part of if you are in the sports turf market.”

Echoing Phil’s thoughts was Timothy Lane, divisional director for T H White Machinery Imports: “We have been attending SALTEX for many years as a dealer and will continue to do so. However 2016 was our first time exhibiting as the main importer for Ferris Mowers and Wright Mowers. We have now expanded our product offering with the full remote control range from Spider and for this reason we have decided to increase our stand space at SALTEX 2017.”

Charles Neale, event sales executive for SALTEX, says extra stand space has become a growing trend this year.

“It has been extremely encouraging to see so many exhibitors book extra stand space for SALTEX 2017. Many have pointed to reasons such as the great quality, quantity and diversity of visitors as well as strong lead generation. There are also at least 12 additional companies who are also currently interested in purchasing extra stand space.

“In addition, we have also welcomed a large number of new exhibitors who will be making their debut this year.”

SALTEX 2017 will be held at the NEC, Birmingham on 1 and 2 November 2017.

For more information visit www.iogsaltex.com

