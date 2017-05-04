Booking opens for England Golf’s #MoreThanGolf Conference

Booking has just opened for England Golf’s first #MoreThanGolf Conference which will showcase new ideas and ways to innovate to develop the game.

The conference takes place at Villa Park on Tuesday, 13 June and will have a special focus on how golf clubs can grow by becoming hubs for their communities.

There is no set fee for the event but delegates are invited to donate £10 each to the England Golf Trust which supports young people who need financial help to play the game.

A range of speakers will inspire clubs to innovate, reach out to new markets in their community and learn more about the contribution golf can make to public health and social good.

The keynote speakers are Svend Elkjaer, who works with England Golf on the #MoreThanGolf innovation project, and Maria Nolan, general manager of Hollingbury Park and Waterhall Golf Clubs.

Svend is the director of Sports Marketing Network, a consultancy and information provider which works to develop vibrant, visible and viable community sport.

He will highlight the benefits of golf clubs working for and with communities, such as growing membership and volunteers, increasing income and ensuring long-term sustainability. Other major sports have a strong community engagement and there are simple steps that golf clubs can take to broaden their scope and enjoy the benefits.

Maria will share tips and advice on the initiatives which helped Hollingbury Park Golf Course to win the category for Strongest Community Engagement at the recent 2017 England Golf Awards.

Among the other confirmed speakers are Nick Pink, the England Golf Chief Executive, and representatives of the European Tour, UK Active and Oxygen Trampoline Parks.

A range of case studies will also be presented, looking at British Speedgolf, Boomers and Swingers driving range, Topgolf and Community Golf CIC.

Click HERE for more information and to book.

